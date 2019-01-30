Hamptons Event Highlights: February 1–2, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, February 1–2, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The HooDoo Loungers 10th Anniversary Concert Celebration

February 2, 8 p.m

The HooDoo Loungers, the East End’s favorite New Orleans party band, made their musical debut at Bay Street Theater in 2009, and now, on their 10th anniversary, they’re returning to their home stage to party like they’ve never partied before. And we’re all invited!

Get ready to dance to classic songs from their recent Sly & the Family Stone and Aretha Franklin tribute concerts, original hits from their award-winning album, Head & Heart & Hips, and a few never-before-heard songs. Expect special surprise guests and a decade’s worth of music and fun. Tickets are $30, while they last.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Gallery Talk on David Salle

February 1, 6 p.m.

Join Rabbi David Whiman and Parrish Director Terrie Sultan for a talk on Salle’s monumental paintings, inspired by the Sistine Chapel and commissioned for Museo Carlo Bilotti in Rome. The works, which have never been displayed in the U.S. until now, are currently on view as part of the reinstallation of the Parrish Permanent Collection. Tickets are $12.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Songwriters Share Concert Series

February 1, 7 p.m.

Dan’s Papers Best of the Best Female Musician Inda Eaton performs rock and country originals and shares what inspired her meaningful lyrics. Proceeds benefit Project Most, an East Hampton nonprofit that provides afterschool programs for students at the John M. Marshall Elementary School and the Springs School. Tickets are $20, students and seniors $15.

Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 977 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-725-3938

Birding with Frank: Shinnecock Specialties

February 2, 10 a.m.

Join SoFo Executive Director Frank Quevedo on a birding expedition at the barrier beach area of Shinnecock, one of the few remaining undeveloped salt marsh habitats on the East End and home to a variety of rare birds, including the snowy owl, short-eared owl, American bittern, snow bunting and clapper rail. A bus will take guests from the museum to the beach. Registration is $15, kids $10.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Now Showing: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

February 2, 6 p.m.

The Hamptons International Film Festival presents The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a six-part Western anthology film about the American frontier, told through the unique voices of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West through comedy, drama and music. A Q&A with the film’s composer, Carter Burwell, follows. Tickets are $15.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org