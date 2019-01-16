Hamptons Event Highlights: January 17–20, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 17–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’s PICK

Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas and Friends

January 19, 8 p.m.

The sixth annual Hamptons winter concert series, presented by Bay Street Theater and Dan’s Papers, continues with a night of rockabilly madness! Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame Band The Nancy Atlas Project is joined onstage by Rockabilly Hall of Famer Eugene Chrysler on standup bass and Dan’s Best of the Best Male Musician Gene Casey on guitar. You won’t want to miss this all-star lineup.

Tickets are $35. The first two concerts in the 2019 Fireside Sessions sold out quickly, so reserve your seat for this weekend’s show and the one on January 26, featuring soulful singer/keyboardists Jonny Rosch and Danny Kean, before it’s too late!

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Reasons to Be Pretty

January 17–20, times vary

Neil LaBute’s intense play was originally produced Off-Broadway by MCC Theater in 2008 and went on to Broadway in 2009, where it received three Tony Award nominations for its terrifying display of a woman scorned by her boyfriend’s hurtful comment—describing her face as regular looking. Tickets are $25, students $12. The show runs through January 27.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Painters Painting: The New York Art Scene 1940–1970

January 18, 6 p.m.

Part of The Artist’s Lens series, co-presented with Hamptons Doc Fest, Emile de Antonio interviews artists—including Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol—in their studios about the evolution of their works from the period of Abstract Expressionism to pop art. A conversation with painter Valerie Jaudon follows the screening. Tickets are $15, kids and students $5.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

All Star Comedy: January 2019

January 18, 8 p.m.

Presented in partnership with—and hosted by—comedian Joseph Vecsey of Optimum’s UnMovers, this epic night of nonstop laughs features three top funnymen: Gary Vider (seen on America’s Got Talent), Oscar Collazos (Comedy Central) and Reg Thomas (TruTV’s Jobs Unlisted). Their standup routines are not appropriate for children. Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

First Reformed with Paul Schrader

January 20, 6 p.m.

The Sag Harbor Cinema presents the first screening in the “Present Tense” winter series. First Reformed, a critically acclaimed Paul Schrader film, stars Ethan Hawke as a parish pastor of a dwindling congregation who finds redemption from his tormented past through an act of grandiose violence. Schrader hosts a Q&A after the screening. Tickets are $15.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. sagharborcinema.org