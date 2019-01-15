Support Katy’s Courage by Chowing Down at the Love Bites Tasting Event

Hampton Eats

Edible Encores provided sweet treats throughout the evening
Cupcakes at Love Bites 2015, Photo: Barbara Lassen

You won’t find a better way to nourish body and soul this winter than at Love Bites, an annual tasting extravaganza to benefit Katy’s Courage, a Hamptons nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for local scholarships, pediatric cancer research and Katy’s Kids @ CMEE in honor of Katy Stewart, a Sag Harborite who died of a rare pediatric cancer at the age of 12.

The Muses Southampton, located at 111 Saint Andrew Road, will host Love Bites on Saturday, January 26 (snow date February 9) at 7 p.m. The night will honor the culinary community of the East End by bestowing awards of excellence on Cheryl Stair of Art of Eating and Joseph Realmuto of Honest Man Restaurant.

Local chefs offer the tasty cuisine all night, Photo: Courtesy WordHampton
Local chefs offer gourmet cuisine all night, Photo: Courtesy WordHampton

Gourmet cuisine samplings will be offered by “the best restaurants on the East End,” according to the event’s founder Linda B. Shapiro. Local eateries include Almond, Art of Eating, The Clubhouse, Backyard Brine, Bell and Anchor, Elegant Affairs, Events by Peter Ambrose, The Golden Pear, Grace & Grit, Mill House, Saaz, Scotto’s, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ and Silver Spoon. Delectable dessert options will be offered by Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Company, Dreesen’s Donuts, Erica’s Rugelach, Hampton Coffee Company, Jerri’s Cakery and Cupcakes, Sag Harbor Baking Company and Shock Ice Cream.

Live music provided by East End Entertainment, Photo: Courtesy WordHampton
Live music provided by East End Entertainment, Photo: Courtesy WordHampton

One cannot properly enjoy a deluxe tasting event without proper libations, and Love Bites delivers. Guests will enjoy an open bar with refreshing offerings from Chopin Vodka, Diplomático Rum, Mezcal Doña Sarita, Montauk Brewing Company, Montauk Hard Label and Saratoga Water.

Entertainment includes live music by DJ Michael of East End Entertainment, a photo booth provided by FMJ Productions, a silent auction and the golfer’s ultimate dream raffle. Guests are invited to wear a splash of red as they eat, drink and dance the night away. “They’re guaranteed to have a great time,” Shapiro says.

Tickets are $100 per person, $150 per couple, and advance registration is encouraged as “the lines at the door can be crazy,” Shapiro explains. All proceeds go to Katy’s Courage.

A kick-off dinner takes place at The Clubhouse (174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton) on Wednesday, January 16 at 6 p.m. It features a three-course dinner prepared by chefs Brian Schlitt and Peter Ambrose and an open bar. Tickets are $90 per person.

For more information on Katy’s Courage or for tickets to Love Bites and the kick-off dinner, visit katyscourage.org.

