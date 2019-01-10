North Fork Event Highlights: January 10–13, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 10–13, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Off the Hook Exhibition

January 11–13, noon–7 p.m.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s latest exhibition showcases the artwork of Elaine Jensen Steele. She draws from her years as an avid surfer, as well as her travels around Southeast Asia, creating bright and colorful renderings of the spectra of aquatic creatures that populate waters local and beyond. The exhibition is on view through February 24. Free admission.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Winter Salon Closing Weekend

January 10–13, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The annual Winter Salon features artworks by 18 local artists and selections from VSOP Projects’ roster of international designers. It’s a great opportunity to collect works by talented artisans, both well established and emerging. The gallery is open until 9 p.m. on Friday; and Sunday is the last day to see this exquisite exhibition. Free admission.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Winter Walk

January 11, 9:30 a.m.

Meet at the library’s Feather Hill location prepared for a refreshing walk. Come stretch your muscles and get a dose of fresh air as the group follows the walkways around Southold Village. Upon returning to the library, step inside for a hot beverage among friends. This event recurs every Friday. Free admission.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Blue Öyster Cult

January 12, 8 p.m.

This Long Island Hall of Fame rock band returns to Suffolk Theater for their first show of the new year. Performing hit songs including “The Reaper,” “Burnin’ for You,” “Godzilla” and many others, Blue Öyster Cult will have you on the dance floor with your hands in the air. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65–$75.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Selma Screening and Discussion

January 13, 1:15 p.m.

See the groundbreaking Civil Rights film and then engage in a discussion of the imperative issues portrayed, led by Sandi Brewster-walker. Registrations are required and can be made in-person, online or by phone. Free admission.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org