North Fork Event Highlights: January 18–20, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 18–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
New York Cat Film Festival
January 20, 3 p.m.

Cat lovers unite to celebrate and benefit our beloved pets! The festival features a collection of short films, curated by acclaimed pet wellness advocate Tracie Hotchner, featuring our feline companions. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Southampton and Riverhead animal shelters. Tickets $25. The NY Dog Festival will take place one week later.

Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-5782, thevail.org

ART
January 18–20, times vary

Winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play and Winner of the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Yasmina Reza’s brilliant play asks the questions: What is art? What is friendship? And which is more important? The play runs through February 2, with showings on Thursday–Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 with discounts for seniors, students and children.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Music from Jazz to Soul
January 19, 2 p.m.

Rhonda Denet and the Silver Fox Songs Trio will perform a collection of jazz standards, Motown hits and soul classics. Take a musical journey from when Ella Fitzgerald graced the stage to when Aretha Franklin reigned the airwaves. This showcase also pays tribute to Billie Holiday, Etta James, Nina Simone and others.

Cutchogue–New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Slocan Ramblers Bluegrass Winter Concert
January 19, 7:30 p.m.

The 2019 Sylvester Manor Concert Series kicks off with The Slocan Ramblers in January. Warm up with this bluegrass band who is rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative and possess a bold, dynamic sound. With a reputation for dynamic live shows, impeccable musicianship and an uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan, The Slocan Ramblers have been winning over audiences everywhere. Ticket $25–$40.

Shelter Island High School, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Rob Schneider
January 20, 8 p.m.

Comedy great Rob Schneider graces the Suffolk Theater with his unique brand of standup. For this set, his sights are set on social justice warriors and outrage culture, so get ready to laugh like you haven’t laughed before. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45–$60.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

