Five Fabulous Foodie Finds for This Weekend on the East End

Weekends are made for foodies, and as the calendar readies for that grand flip to March on Friday, we’re making sure we have five favorite dishes and exciting epicurean experiences on the menu—including a few glasses of vino, of course. Enjoy this fabulous Friday-to-Sunday culinary experience as we indulge in the some of the best in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Flex Your Mussels – Moules a la Thai at Le Charlot

We dare you to find a more warming wintertime meal than a steaming bowl of mussels like this—elevated here with a flair courtesy of its blend of ginger, lemongrass and cilantro—especially when accompanied by fries you’ll be talking about for weeks. Few places have mastered the art of mussels like this Southampton gem. Le Charlot, 36 Main Street, Southampton

Meat Your Maker – Coopers Beach Burger at Union Burger Bar

Beach days are a little while off, but you can still get your summertime on with this can’t-miss mélange that starts with an eight-ounce patty of black Angus beef, then goes full surf-and-sun mode with toppings of avocado, bean sprouts, pineapple marmalade, lettuce and tomato on a multigrain bun. Yes, you have permission to order one of their famous shakes, too. Union Burger Bar, 40 Bowden Square, Southampton

Winterfest Winemaking – Blending Session at Martha Clara Vineyards

Long Island Winterfest is a cavalcade of events across myriad spots in Long Island Wine Country, but few are as hands-on—or offer a better parting gift—as this Saturday’s bit of oenophile fun. You’ll get to create your own red blend using four different varietals and, after a wine tasting that comes with light food pairings, you will be able to take two bottles of their your own blend home! Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

Sea You There – Bouillabaisse Marseillaise at Pierre’s

What a way to kick off a weekend. This Friday menu special is worth waiting all week to savor—and once you finish every last bit of the clams, mussels, shrimp, sea scallops and sea bass poached in a saffron and pastis broth (served with traditional rouille and toasted baguettes, naturally), you’ll be counting down the days until next Friday rolls around. Pierre’s, 2468 Main St, Bridgehampton

Beyond Brunch – Smoked Salmon Plate at Topping Rose House

A staple of fine brunches, the smoked salmon plate is comfort food and elegance in one. At Bridgehampton’s welcomingly chic Topping Rose House, the dish goes to another level, the fabulous fish served with fromage blanc, capers and potato latkes. And since you’re indulging, take the chef up on the option to add caviar!

Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

