East End Kids Event Highlights: February 1–5, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, February 1–5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Valentine’s Day Cards

February 2, 3 p.m.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you wouldn’t want to show up to class empty handed, would you? Celebrate the holiday by making sweet cards for a special someone, your closest friends or the whole class. Just bring your imagination and the library provide the rest. No registration is required. For grade 2–5.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

13 Weeks of Friday Flicks: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

February, 1 p.m.

Southold Free Library’s teen film series continues with the sequel to the smash Abba jukebox musical Mamma Mia! This time around, there’s even more musical starpower, with the legendary Cher joining an already star-studded cast featuring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Christine Baranski. Refreshments will be provided. Free admission.

Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Jack and the Beanstalk

February 2, 11 a.m.

A handful of magic beans start our hero and his best friend Filpail the Cow on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the castle in the sky with Jack and his many friends as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. Tickets $10.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Snow Science with Melanie

February 3, 10:30 a.m.

Ever wonder how snow is formed or what makes water turn into ice? Follow SoFo Education Coordinator and Environmental Educator Melanie Meade for a walk outside the museum to look for the materials to make snow, as well as your own sparkler. Adults $18, kids $13; registration includes museum admission. Call for meeting place.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Unplug and Play

February 5, 6 p.m.

Video games are fun and exciting—there’s no doubt about that—but don’t you ever want to mix it up a little and play something else? Grab your friends and head to the Riverhead Free Library’s teen loft for an exciting night filled with board games, lifesize Jenga, cornhole and tasty snacks. Free admission.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org