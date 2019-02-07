North Fork Event Highlights: February 8–12, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, February 8–12, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

ZBTB: Zac Brown Tribute Band

February 8, 8 p.m.



Hear America’s premier Zac Brown Tribute group, ZBTB, perform modern country anthems at Suffolk Theater! This thrilling tribute will keep you on the dance floor all night! The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $39–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Aunt Barbara: Everyone’s Favorite Tupperware Lady

February 8, 7 p.m.

Aunt Barbara is throwing a grand Tupperware party, and you’re invited! The festivities include a 50/50 raffle, auction, cash bar, passed hor d’oeuvres and more. All proceeds go toward L’Arche Long Island, a Riverhead community where people with and without intellectual disabilities live together as peers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Polish Hall of Riverhead, 214 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0244, larchelongisland.org

Friday Night Dialogues

February 8, 7 p.m.

Bob DeStefano hosts the fourth annual Battle of the Brains Trivia Contest. Sign up at the Circulation Desk in teams of four to take part in this fun and popular event. Prizes will be given out to the winning team, and refreshments will be available to all. Registration is free.

Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Savion Glover in ALL FuNK’D UP

February 9, 8 p.m.

The epitome of a living legend, Tony Award–winning choreographer and tap dancer Savion Glover and his troupe return to the Staller Center to dance to an eclectic soundtrack by a six-piece band and multiple DJs. See Glover bring to life classic grooves, hip-hop, blues, soul, one-of-a-kind funk jams and more as only a tap master can. Tickets $52.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Cutchogue New Suffolk Writers Group

February 12, 10 a.m.

If you have any interest in writing fiction, nonfiction or poetry, then this peer-led group is for you. Meet with other amateur writers for inspiration, motivation and thoughtful critique. With plenty of time for readings, discussion and constructive comments, you’re bound to learn a thing or two and hone your craft. Free admission.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org