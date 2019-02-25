Sag Harbor’s Ninth Annual HarborFrost Winter Celebration

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce hosted its ninth annual HarborFrost event on Saturday, February 23, 2019. The village came alive with visitors and locals enjoying the many festivities, including a live ice carving demonstration by Ice Memories Inc. founder Rich Daly, a dozen of his smaller ice sculptures dotted along Main Street, the Frosty Plunge, a culinary stroll, live music performances, indoor children’s activities and fireworks by Grucci over the water.