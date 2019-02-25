Sag Harbor’s Ninth Annual HarborFrost Winter Celebration

    HarborFrost Culinary Stroll participants

    SHVA Driver AJ Labrozzi, SHVA EMT Astrid Edwards

    Rich Daly of Ice Memories Inc. carved sculptures throughout Sag Harbor

    Fiona age 11, Gerrie Merula Director of Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance, Deborah O’Brien President of SHVA

    Nancy Hassel with Cody

    Dustin Longstreth, Andrew Longstreth, Amy Thomas

    Astrid age 7, Parker age 4, Indie age 6

    Sandy Szczepanik, Dylan age 10 with on of Rich Daly's sculptures

    Sen Restaurant Executive Chef Courtney Sypher, Sen Owner Jesse Matsuoka, Jessica Miranda

    Buckskill Junior Tennis Director Carlos La Riva, Buckskill Winter Club Manager and Head Coach Cory Lillie

    Buckskill Winter Club apparel

    Monica Wolfson in a HarborFrost themed hat

    Author Billy Baldwin

    Tom Rickenbach of Apple Bank

    Dan Mitchell, Addy age 5

    Kids Zone activities at Dodds & Eder

    Katie, Mack age 4, Jack age 6, Gwen Waddington of the Wharf Shop

    Katie of Grenning Gallery

    Sean Kinney, Caiden age 3

    Children play Connect Four

    Olivia age 1

    Tom Fromm

    Stuart Fraass with Laz age 6 and Tessa age 8

    David Ho

    Crowd awaits the Frosty Plunge

    Frosty Plunge participants

    Frosty Plunge participants

    The Frosty Plunge at HarborFrost 2019

    The Frosty Plunge at HarborFrost 2019

    The Frosty Plunge at HarborFrost 2019

    Aidan age 12 and other Frosty Plunge participants

    A Frosty Plunge participant

    Frosty Plunge participants

    Frosty Plunge participants

    Frosty Plunge participants

    WLNG DJs at the Frosty Plunge

    Frosty Plunge participants

    A Frosty Plunge participant

    Aidan age 12

    WLNG DJ Bill Evans and Sandy

    WLNG DJs at the Frosty Plunge

    WLNG DJs at the Frosty Plunge

    The materials for Rich Daly's live ice carving demonstration

    Rich Daly beginning the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly begins the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly beginning the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly begins the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly begins the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly finishing the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly finishing the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly finishing the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly finishing the live ice carving demo

    Rich Daly's HarborFrost 2019 ice scuplture

    Rich Daly with his completed HarborFrost ice sculpture

    Rich Daly with his completed HarborFrost ice sculpture

    Photos

    Sag Harbor’s Ninth Annual HarborFrost Winter Celebration

    See the photos from the HarborFrost 2019 festivities!

    The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce hosted its ninth annual HarborFrost event on Saturday, February 23, 2019. The village came alive with visitors and locals enjoying the many festivities, including a live ice carving demonstration by Ice Memories Inc. founder Rich Daly, a dozen of his smaller ice sculptures dotted along Main Street, the Frosty Plunge, a culinary stroll, live music performances, indoor children’s activities and fireworks by Grucci over the water.

