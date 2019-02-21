Run to Sag Harbor for HarborFrost 2019 on February 23

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Sag Harbor once again. No, not Christmas. Saturday, February 23 marks the ninth annual HarborFrost! This massive celebration of winter fun takes place at many locations throughout the village, including on the Long Wharf, Windmill Beach, Sag Harbor Variety Store and John Jermain Memorial Library.

Attractions will highlight the wonders of both fire and ice, with fireworks and a fire juggler bringing intense heat and a frosty plunge and ice carvings offering icy cold. Registration for the plunge takes place at 1 p.m., an hour before the dive in the freezing harbor. It takes a $20 donation to the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance to participate, but those who don’t wish to take the plunge may donate to this life-saving emergency rescue service as well.

Adults and children of all ages will enjoy exciting demonstrations, fun activities, delectable treats, special deals and more throughout Sag Harbor from morning ’til night. Plan to spend the day exploring all that this art-rich former whaling village has to offer.

Check out the full schedule plus additional area events below:

10 a.m. Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt hike at Mashashimuet Park. Long Pond Greenbelt Trails, 631-745-0689

11:30 a.m. Culinary Stroll begins at Il Capuccino Restaurant. 30 Madison Street, 631-725-2747

Noon–3 p.m. Free glitter tattoos at The Wharf Shop. 69 Main Street, 631-725-0420

1 p.m. Sign up for the Frosty Plunge at the Windmill

1–4 p.m. Hot chocolate/tea station and photo booth at John Jermain Memorial Library. 201 Main Street, 631-725-0049

2 p.m. Frosty Plunge at Windmill Beach to benefit the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance

2 p.m. Rich Daly’s live ice carving demonstration begins on the Long Wharf

2:30 p.m. Alfredo Merat performs at Lulu Kitchen & Bar. 136 Main Street, 631-725-0900

2:30 p.m. Meet and greet Anna and Elsa from Frozen at Sag Harbor Variety Store. 114 Main Street, 631-725-9706

2–4 p.m. Free face painting at Stella and Ruby. 144 Main Street, 631-919-5222

2–5 p.m. “KidsFun” at Dodds & Eder Home. 11 Bridge Street, 631-725-1175

3 p.m. Keith Leaf the Amazing Fire Juggler shows off his skills at the Windmill

4 p.m. Jake Lear performs at BuddhaBerry. 125 Main Street, 631-808-3888

4 p.m. Painting Locally gallery talk & reception at Grenning Gallery. 23 Main Street, 631-725-8469

5:30 p.m. Fiery Sensations Fire Dancers dazzle on the Long Wharf

6:15 p.m. Fireworks by Grucci over Sag Harbor Bay

6:30 p.m. Lee Glantz performs at The American Hotel. 45 Main Street, 631-725-3535

8 p.m. Roses Grove Band performs the music of The Grateful Dead at Wamponamon Lodge. 200 Main Street, 631-725-0770

8 p.m. Damn the Torpedoes rock the ultimate Tom Petty Tribute at Bay Street Theater. 1 Bay Street,

631-725-9500

Call for appointment Michael Butler’s Genesis and Transcendence exhibition at Eastville Heritage House. 139 Hampton Street, 631-725-4711

Find more events at DansPapers.com/Events.