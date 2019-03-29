East End Kids Event Highlights: March 29–30, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, March 29–30, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Amphibian Encounter with SOFO

March 30, 11 a.m.

Meet some of the South Fork Museum of Natural History’s (SOFO) amphibians and learn about their unique habitat, what they need to do to find food and how they avoid being eaten. Hear how these animals have adapted to their environment and what habitat issues are critical to their future survival. This program is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. This program is free, but RSVP required.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, sofo.org

Waldorf Tea and Play

March 29, 10:45 a.m.

Join us for a free Waldorf mini morning. Children ages 2–4 will participate in free play, circle time, puppet show and a snack. Parents will get an experience of the Waldorf environment and curriculum, and get a chance to speak with the school’s administrator about what makes Our Sons and Daughters School unique. RSVP required at info@oursonsanddaughters.org.

Our Sons and Daughters School, 11 Carroll Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1520, oursonsanddaughters.org

13 Weeks of Friday Flicks: Wordplay

March 29, 1 p.m.

Southold Free Library’s teen film series continues with a 2006 documentary about the world’s top crossword puzzle constructors and solvers. It also features appearance by celebrity crossword fans, including East Ender and former President Bill Clinton, Jon Stewart, Bob Dole and the Indigo Girls. Refreshments will be provided. Free admission.

Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Goat on a Boat @ Bay Street Presents The Chicken Show

March 30, 11 a.m.

Henrietta the singing chicken longs to be a star on Broadway but the Mean Ol’ Farmer is going to put her in a stew if she doesn’t produce an egg by morning. Find out how Henrietta, with the help of her friends, learns to believe in herself to make her dreams come true. Tickets $15–$25.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Science Saturdays Workshop: Meteorological Mayhem

March 30, 2 p.m.

Come and watch a tornado simulator in action and learn about this fascinating meteorological event. Explore the world of meteorology, including hands on use of tools used to measure and forecast the weather. Plus, you can make an anemometer to take home. Admission is $15.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org