East End Kids Event Highlights: St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities taking place over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 15–17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes

March 15, 3:45 p.m.

Children in grades 3–6 are invited to get festive this holiday by decorating and enjoying tasty, green cupcakes while making new friends at John Jermain Memorial Library. This event is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Goat on a Boat @ Bay Street: The Fairy Tailors

March 16, 11 a.m.

Meet the Fairy Tailor, hard at work in her enchanted shop, where dressing racks and laundry baskets are known to have a mind of their own. Watch as she transforms everyday garments into extraordinary characters, and shares stories of bravery, from “Little Red Riding Hood(ie),” to “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” This colorful, interactive production is guaranteed to inspire audiences of all ages. Tickets are $15–$25.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Women’s History Month: Celebrating Women in Science

March 16, 2 p.m.

Celebrate Women’s History Month by discovering the amazing scientific breakthroughs that women have pioneered in the fields of physics, chemistry, biology and anthropology. Choose your take home project from your favorite field of science. Registration is $15.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Irish Soda Bread Making

March 16, 2 p.m.

Teens and tweens in grades 4 and up are invited to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a special baking class. Contact the front desk for a list of supplies and ingredients you’ll need to bring to make your delicious Irish soda bread. Space is limited, so register now.

Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Kids Purim Party

March 17, 10:30 a.m.

Join your friends from the Jewish Center of the Hamptons for a kids Purim Party at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, featuring bowling and a yummy brunch. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and more. Admission is $10, free for students.

The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org