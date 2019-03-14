North Fork Event Highlights: St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 16–17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Rocky Point–Miller Place Friends of St. Patrick Parade

March 17, 1 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day fun rages on across the East End throughout the month, but this weekend features two exciting parades taking place on the actual Irish holiday. Get out there and enjoy a day full of bagpipes, green clothes and pints of the black stuff.

On the North Shore, the Rocky Point–Miller Place Friends of St. Patrick Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. The parade is led by Grand Marshal John McNamara, a St. Mark’s Parish youth minister and former Maria Regina High School teacher. Featuring bagpipers, marching bands, fabulous floats and the winners of the 2019 Queen and Court contest—Queen Jazmine Lang and Lady in Waiting Emily Hampson—the parade begins at 332 NY-25A, Miller Place and ends at 626 NY-25A, Rocky Point.

Next to Ging’s Nursery, 332 NY-25A, Miller Place. friendsofstpatrick.org Be sure to take a look at our guide to all the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parades on the East End.

National Quilting Day 2019

March 16, 10 a.m.

Hallockville Museum Farm and Suffolk County Historical Society present a lecture on Preserving the Fabrics of Your Life. In this class, taught by textile history expert Susan Jerome, guests will learn how to store and care for antique quilts, wedding dresses, tablecloths and other precious textiles that connect us to the loved ones who passed them down to us. $25 advance phone registration is required.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Get Smashed with Gallagher

March 16, 8 p.m.

World-renowned comedy icon and prop comic Gallagher will perform his classic antics at Suffolk Theater, and things are going to get messy. Accompanied by his watermelon-smashing sledge-o-matic and comedian Artie Fletcher, Gallagher offers a night full of explosive, 18+ comedy mayhem. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 ($59 for splatter zone).

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Peter Cincotti

March 16, 8 p.m.

Peter Cincotti topped the Billboard charts with his self-titled debut album at the age of eighteen, making him one of the youngest artists to do so. His albums have been produced by legends such as Phil Ramone and 14-time Grammy Award winner David Foster. Tickets are $40.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Piano Plus Concert

March 17, 2 p.m.

Riverhead High School graduate and opera soprano singer Kerriann Otano will perform a free concert at Riverhead Free Library alongside accompanying pianist John Eyre.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org