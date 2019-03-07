North Fork Event Highlights: March 8–9, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, March 8–9, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Association in Concert

March 8, 8 p.m.

With six gold records and three platinum since forming in 1965, The Association have established themselves as a genre-defining sunshine pop group. They opened the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, which featured legends like Simon & Garfunkel, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead and The Who. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49–$65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 9, 2 p.m.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Cutchogue Fire Department honor BNB Bank Southold branch manager Linda Carlson and former Cutchogue Fire District commissioner James Fogarty at the Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade beginning at the Cox Lane traffic light, going down Route 25 and ending in Cutchogue Village. Free.

Cox Lane and Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-765-3161, northforkchamber.org

WRG x NFAC: Women’s Day Artist Talk

March 8, 6 p.m.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, William Ris Gallery is hosting a special talk with the female artists of the North Fork Art Collective. The event is part of the collaborative WRG x NFAC: New Year, New Works exhibition, featuring artwork from both East End arts institutions. Free admission.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

“Oh, Sweet Spring!” Reception

March 9, 1–3:30 p.m.

Richard Doctorow curates a new exhibit that celebrates the coming of spring with a visual and audio cornucopia of music, paintings, pottery, textiles, clothing, feathered hats, floral arrangements and sculptures from Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s collection. Refreshments will be served at the opening reception. Free admission.

Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Mayumana in “Currents”

March 9, 8 p.m.

Israel’s Mayumana brings a spectacular dance and light show inspired by the historical Battle of Currents between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla in their quest for finding energy sources for the world. Mayumana’s eleven skilled performers are in constant motion, using specially made musical instruments, massive video art projections and unique sounds. Tickets $48.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu