10 St. Patrick’s Day Parties, Dinners, Brunches and More on the East End

East End St. Patrick’s Day parades may take place all mont long, but there’s only one glorious weekend to party like a true Irishman, and that’s this weekend, March 15–17. Fancy a few scoops? Head to your local bar or tavern for a pint of the black stuff. Prefer having a grand old time sans alcohol? You’ve got several fierce exciting events to choose from. Now get out there and enjoy these 10 great St. Paddy’s Day happenings in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Friday, March 15

Head to Greenport Harbor Brewery between 7–10 p.m. to get a head start on the holiday with an epic pre-party. Rock out with live music from the Gallagher Brothers Band, while chowing down on Chef Gregory Ling’s incredible Irish bites and drinking the best that Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. has to offer. There is a $5 cover charge. 42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Saturday, March 16

Join Chef Rob Scott at Hamptons Bays Public Library at 11:30 a.m. for a hands-on baking class, where you’ll get to taste the sweet side of Ireland. Learn how to bake spiced molasses Irish cookies one step at a time with easy-to-follow instructions. All students must bring two large bowls, one mixing spoon and one large cookie sheet. By the end of the class, everyone will have two dozen cookies, ready to take home and bake. The last day to register ($7) is March 15, so don’t wait. 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Enjoy drink specials and Irish bites on Saturday and Sunday from noon– 11 p.m. at Rowdy Hall. The festive prix fixe menu, priced at $27 for two courses, includes Guinness stew, bangers and mash, banana Irish whiskey cake and Irish mimosas. The St. Paddy’s festivities will return March 23–24 in celebration of the Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade. 10 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Get smashed at Suffolk Theater this St. Patrick’s Day weekend when world-renowned prop comic Gallagher performs his classic routine on Saturday at 8 p.m. Wielding his patented sledge-o-matic, he’ll obliterate watermelons and cakes, covering those in the splatter zone with sweet slime. He’ll be joined by comedian Artie Fletcher, making for a rowdy, 18+ night of comedy mayhem. Get to the theater when the bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. to settle in for an unbelievable show. Tickets are $49, splatter zone $59. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Sunday, March 17—St. Patrick’s Day

Join the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt for the May You Have Warm Words for a Cold Day walk. Meet at Mashashimuet Park at 9 a.m. for a comfortably paced journey through Sag Harbor’s greenbelt. Walk leader Joe Lane will also lead the group in an Irish blessing and a poem or two. 395 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3942, longpondgreenbelt.org

Make your reservation now for Sunday brunch at Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Hear Bill Smith, founder of Mambo Loco, perform Irish tunes on the inn’s stunning grand piano while you dine on holiday specialties and year-round favorites. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Indian Wells Tavern is getting into the holiday spirit with Irish fare and drink specials. Diners can enjoy a corned beef hash and cabbage special, plus $5 Jameson shots and Guinness drafts—no drink more Irish than the black stuff. Specials are available from noon–9 p.m. 177 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-0400, indianwellstavern.com

Industry Standard, in collaboration with Green Hill Kitchen, hosts a St. Paddy’s Day party from noon–10 p.m. The day is packed with drink specials, Guinness draft cans, Irish whisky, corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread and Irish car bombs. 45 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-9000, industrystandardbar.com

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Mirabelle Tavern has created a special prix fixe dinner menu that will transport your taste buds to Ireland. The three-course meal, priced at $28.95, is available from 4–9 p.m. and features authentic dishes, including house cured Irish salmon, corned beef and cabbage, sticky toffee pudding and Irish soda bread. A beer tasting flight featuring four different draughts will be available for an additional $9. Reservations are highly recommended. 150 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Chef Michael Rozzi presents an exquisite $17.70 corned beef and cabbage dinner at The 1770 House. This special is only available from 5:30–9:30 p.m. on Sunday, so make your reservation before it’s too late. 143 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1770, 1770house.com