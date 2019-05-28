Dan’s Best of the Best East End Trainers Work Out Your Summer Body

While relaxing at one of the Hamptons’ many celebrated beaches this season you’re sure to notice perfectly sculpted summer bodies everywhere you look. Whether you consider yourself one of those people, or you’d like to be, it’s normal to compare yourself to others this time of year.

Luckily, there are many certified professionals on the East End who want to help you get in shape and stay that way. Team up with Dan’s Best of the Best Group and Personal Trainers in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, and know that this summer, the beautiful people will wish they looked as good as you.

Voted Platinum for Best Personal Trainer and Best Group Trainer in the Hamptons, Jennifer Ann Healing Fitness is the total package. You can schedule a Tai Chi, martial arts fitness or self-defense session at your home. 631-276-3548, jahfit.com

Platinum-winning Hamptons Personal Trainer Monica Murphy of MMFitness is the ultimate Transformation Tuesday success story, having lost over 100 pounds and keeping them off for nearly a decade. She helps clients reach their goals with expert strength training, core strengthening and lots of positive reinforcement. facebook.com/monicamurphyfitness

The North Fork Platinum awards for Group Trainer and Personal Trainer go to Bodyrite Training in Jamesport (1604 Main Road), with Drew Kelly individually winning both categories and Michael Carrozza taking home the Bronze Personal Trainer award. Kelly teaches TRX, HIIT and Get Rite Rowing classes, and Carrozza specializes in sports nutrition and weightlifting. The facility offers semi-private group training, nutritional planning, yoga and bootcamp. 631-276-9407, bodyritetraining.com

Gregory Trent offers Gold-winning Personal and Group training at the Maximus Fitness Center in Riverhead (126 East Main Street) or in your home. He also provides senior strength training, couples training, lifestyle coaching, certified TPI golf counseling and nutritional advice. Maximus group trainer Joanna received a Gold award, teaching body sculpting, senior cardio, cardio HIIT and more. The center also offers gym machines, tanning stations, a smoothie bar and child care. 631-369-6293, maximusriverhead.com

BodySmart Studio in Southold (54280 Main Road) earned Gold for its Personal Trainers and Silver for its Group Trainers. The fitness studio utilizes innovative techniques to provide quality cardiovascular, resistance and nutritional training in semi-private and buddy class settings. 631-765-8442, thebodysmartstudio.com

The specialists at Silich Core + Strength in East Hampton (76 Newtown Lane) specialize in Group and Personal Training, earning them Silver in both categories. They offer several group classes—including Circuit + Strength, Balls + Bands and TRX Strong—as well as one-on-one sessions that target posture correction, muscle tone, weight loss, cardio fitness and core strength. 631-767-2709, silichcore.com

Jill Schroeder, owner of JABS in Cutchogue (32845 Main Road), has been a Dan’s Best of the Best Personal Trainer for many years, earning Silver in the most recent contest. The studio earned Gold for Group and Personal Trainers. Large group classes include PULSE dance fitness, LifeRide Cycling and BootyBarre, while small group classes offer a more personalized regimen. 631-315-5227, jabsny.com

Albee Rogers, health coach and owner of Nomad East Fitness in East Quogue (471B Montauk Highway) and East Hampton (460 Pantigo Road), earned the title of the Hamptons’ Bronze Personal and Group Trainer. Her studios offer a variety of group classes, semi-private training and one-on-one sessions that focus on HIIT, strength and core. At-home training is available as well. 631-255-5442, nomadeastfitness.com

Jeffrey Thayer is an ACE Certified Personal Trainer, Sports Conditioning Specialist and owner of the Bronze-winning JT Personal Fitness, located in Water Mill (50 Station Road). Mastering any sport takes training and conditioning, and JT Personal Fitness offers martial arts, boxing, equestrian, golf, tennis and more. While programs are designed for one-on-one training, classes can be scheduled for up to four people. 631-287-5156, jtpersonalfitness.com

Weightlifting coach Steve Tria is a Bronze-winning Personal Trainer at CrossFit Impervious in Riverhead (121A Main Road). With a bachelors degree in biology, he utilizes his knowledge of the body to train people of every fitness level. 631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.