Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2019 in Photos: The Food & Wine

    Boar's Head gourmet cheeses and desserts

    Karen Weissner
    Boar's Head gourmet meats

    Karen Weissner
    Pumphouse Rosé

    Ed Shin
    Bill Cryan of Pumphouse Wines

    Carole Ginsburg
    Volage

    Ed Shin
    Boschendal pouring Chardonnay Pinot Noir

    Ed Shin
    Boschendal's Henry Lovado

    Karen Weissner
    Pure Mirabeau en Provence

    Ed Shin
    Tanqueray

    Ed Shin
    Macari Vineyards pouring Macari Rosé

    Ed Shin
    Macari Rosé

    Ed Shin
    RG|NY

    Ed Shin
    RG|NY

    Carole Ginsburg
    RG|NY Scielo Rosé

    Ed Shin
    Jing Fong Restaurant preparing Siu Mai

    Ed Shin
    Rahi serving Dahi Batata Puri

    Ed Shin
    Fresh Direct Amour Fou de Provence and Ramona Pink Grapefruit Spritz

    Ed Shin
    Fresh Direct

    Carole Ginsburg
    Union Cantina Striped Bass Ceviche

    Ed Shin
    Espolón Grand Margarita station

    Ed Shin
    Cheese Shoppe

    Ed Shin
    Cheese Shoppe Shrimp and Red Grape Salad

    Ed Shin
    Archer Roose Rosé

    Ed Shin
    Archer Roose Spritz Rosé

    Ed Shin
    Checking out the wide range of Taub Family rosé

    Ed Shin
    Wölffer Estate Vineyard rosés

    Ed Shin
    Sarah serves the Brew Dr. Kombucha

    Carole Ginsburg
    Brew Dr. Kombucha

    Ed Shin
    Gio Borghese with Castello di Borghese's Rosé for the Bays

    Ed Shin
    The Gumbo Bros serving up Louisiana Boiled Crawfish

    Ed Shin
    Rosé Piscine

    Ed Shin
    The Clubhouse preparing Pan Seared Scallops

    Carole Ginsburg
    The Clubhouse's Pan Seared Scallops

    Carole Ginsburg
    Spiro's Chocolate Chip Mint and Lemon Drop Martinis

    Carole Ginsburg
    Green Hill Kitchen preparing plates of Duck with White Asparagus

    Carole Ginsburg
    Green Hill Kitchen Duck with White Asparagus and Ramps

    Ed Shin
    Harry & David's Stephanie Walter

    Carole Ginsburg
    Elisa and Lauren of Blue Moon

    Carole Ginsburg
    Jewel Chef Tom Schaudel's Crescent Farms Duck Salad

    Carole Ginsburg
    Brooklyn Oenology founder Alie Shaper

    Karen Weissner
    Alie Shaper discussing Brooklyn Oenology wines

    Ed Shin
    Clovis Point's Madelyn Liso and Dominika Krupa

    Karen Weissner
    Provence Rose Group's Kevin and Danny Greene

    Karen Weissner
    Aperol's Justin Volence, Keith Groff Campari and Shenade Charles

    Karen Weissner
    Campari's Mark DiBernardo and Erica G.

    Karen Weissner
    Hampton Water's Annie Eichman

    Karen Weissner
    Jamesport Vineyards

    Karen Weissner
    The Palm by Whispering Angel's Erin McGuiness and Alex Diard

    Karen Weissner
    The Palm Rosé at the VIP After Party

    Carole Ginsburg
    Manhattan Beer's Jenny Bergson and Shock Ice Cream owner Elyse Richman

    Carole Ginsburg
    Shock Ice Cream owner Elyse Richman

    Carole Ginsburg
    Union Burger Bar sliders at the after party

    Carole Ginsburg
    Photos

    Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2019 in Photos: The Food & Wine

    Say Cheese!

    Dan's Taste of Summer Team

    Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by BMW kicked off summer 2019 in the Hamptons with an immense selection of irresistible food and wine from the Hamptons, the North Fork, New York City and the finest wine regions in the world. Guests poured into the Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 26 to indulge in the sweet, the savory and everything in between.

    See the photos of the smiling faces at Dan’s Rosé Soirée.

    This is only the beginning of summer fun on the East End! Join us for the inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons at Topping Rose House (June 29), Chefs of the North Fork on the waterfront at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport (July 13), GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef (July 19), Taste of Two Forks (July 20), Dan’s Papers 60 Summers Gala (August 2) and Dan’s Corona MonTaco (August 3).

    Find more information, check out the chefs and restaurants, and get your tickets to all events at DansTasteOfSummer.com.

    Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.

