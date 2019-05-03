East End Kids Event Highlights: May 3–5, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, May 3–5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

11th Annual Mitzvah Day

Sunday, May 5, 9:45 a.m.–noon

Mitzvah Day (Good Deed Day) gives people of all ages and faiths a chance to bless less-fortunate East Enders through acts of volunteerism, activism and all-around kindness. Festivities include a clothing drive, Main Beach cleanup, food pantry and community garden. Experience the joy of coming together with friends and family to improve the lives of others.

Jewish Center of the Hamptons, 44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org

Cinco de Mayo Crafternoon

Friday, May 3, 4 p.m.

Children in grades K–2 are invited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by learning about the holiday and making sombreros and maracas to take home with you. This event is free, and no registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

10th Annual Peconic Family Fun Day

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust at the Children’s Museum for a free carnival of environmentally–themed family fun. Enjoy games, arts and crafts stations, seed planting, guided walks, music by Bridgehampton School’s Marimba Band and more.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Science Saturdays Workshop: The Inventions of Leonardo da Vinci

Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.

In recognition of the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death, the Long Island Science Center is devoting a Science Saturday Workshop to exploring some of the amazing inventions and ideas he created that helped shape our world. Each participant will make their own mini parachute. Museum admission is $10, and the workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Stages 25th Anniversary: Seussical

Saturday, May 4–Sunday, May 5, Times Vary

The Cat and the Hat and his many friends are sprung from the pages of Dr. Seuss’s books to the stage, in Seussical, a musical extravaganza performed by young actors of Stages, A Children’s Theatre Workshop. Performances take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-329-1420, stagesworkshop.org