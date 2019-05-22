Chill Out with Four Unique North Fork Summer Coffees

It’s well known that the North Fork is replete with fresh produce and local wines. In recent years, the otherwise trend-impervious area has jumped on the locavore bandwagon, to the delight of the local coffee shops. Before diving into all the region has to offer this summer, make a pit stop to sample some ice-cold offerings at these cool spots.

Shaken Coconut Crème Cold Brew

Hampton Coffee Company

272 Main Road, Aquebogue

Can’t wait until you get farther east? Stop at Hampton Coffee Company’s Aquebogue café (or find it at their Hamptons locations in Westhampton Beach, Southampton or Water Mill). This special new beverage features the roaster’s homemade classic cold brew, flavored with coconut and shaken with oat milk. Perfect for those avoiding dairy but pursuing complex flavors. 631-779-2862, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Iced Dirty Chai

North Fork Roasting Co.

55795 Main Road, Southold

Try this chai-spiced, almond milk-based latte with a shot of espresso served over regular ice or coffee cubes in a straw-less cup. Enjoy outside at a shaded picnic table, or stick around inside to meet Sinatra, the shop’s chocolate lab extraordinaire. 631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com

Iced Lavender Latte

Crazy Beans

2 Front Street, Greenport

Crazy Beans, the malt shop Greenport never knew it needed, offers a wide variety of wacky, wonderful coffee drinks. Located in the heart of the historic village’s downtown, the colorful booths are a perfect place to sip on unique beverages and watch the town go by. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

Iced Americano

Aldo’s Coffee Company

103 Front Street, Greenport

At Aldo’s, simple but superb is the name of the game. The shop is decidedly unpretentious and fragrant with the scent of coffee roasted on premises. An iced Americano in this sun-soaked gem is sure to energize your visit. 631-477-6300, aldos.com