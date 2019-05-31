Gwyneth Paltrow Launches ‘Goopfellas:’ A Podcast for Men

Goop, the health and lifestyle brand founded by Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow, has quickly become one of the most controversial multimedia and retail brands. The company currently offers everything from vitamins to bedroom advice, and this month they proved there’s still more they can offer. Enter Goopfellas, a new Goop podcast aimed at demystifying toxic masculinity and encouraging spiritual and physical wellness for men.

Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen explained the concept to Fast Company, “We wanted to do something that was more about the emotional health of men, the importance of vulnerability and this acknowledgment of how hard these things can be.” Covering toxic masculinity is a natural step in the development of Goop’s content, which already includes a deep well of resources concerning women’s beauty, style, travel, food and wellness.

The podcast began on May 22 with hosts chef Seamus Mullen and functional medicine practitioner Will Cole. Functional medicine is a form of alternative medicine which aims to find and heal the underlying cause of illness and disease. The podcast highlights guests who have experienced major changes in their perspective and well-being, thus far hosting James Beard award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern, and former NFL player Keith Mitchell. Zimmern and Mitchell spoke on how they rebuilt their lives by exercising mindfulness after facing the debilitating effects of addiction and injury, respectively.

Thus far, the podcast has near unanimous five-star ratings, with new episodes each Wednesday. For those who aren’t quite ready to dive into a new wellness podcast, but are ready for fresh Zabar’s bread and supple linens, Goop’s Sag Harbor pop-up for the second year of their summer pop-up at 4 Bay Street.