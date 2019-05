Third Annual Southampton Animal Shelter Paws in the Park in Photos

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation held their third annual Paws in the Park dog walk and fundraiser at Red Creek Park in Hampton Bays on Saturday, May 18. Those in attendance enjoyed a one-mile hike, family-friendly activities, live DJ and shopping with local vendors. Proceeds from the event support homeless pets awaiting adoption at the shelter.

Learn more about how to adopt, donate or volunteer at southamptonanimalshelter.com.