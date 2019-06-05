Hamptons Event Highlights: June 6–10, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 6–10, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

200th Anniversary Moby Dick Marathon

Friday, June 7–Sunday, June 9, times vary

The Moby Dick Marathon returns to Sag Harbor with readings and re-enactments of the classic tale taking place throughout the village all weekend. In 1983, Canio Pavone started the yearly marathon to celebrate Sag Harbor’s seafaring history and its literary tradition.

On Friday at 3 p.m., Alec Baldwin and Harris Yulin will read with accompaniment by organist Walter Klauss and the Choral Society of the Hamptons at Old Whalers’ Church. Then at 7 p.m. Josh Gladstone will perform a re-enactment at Canio’s Books. On Saturday, the community is invited to read at the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, John Jermain Library and Canio’s Books throughout the day. On Sunday, readings take place at Eastville Community Historical Society at 10:30 a.m. before an epic closing party at 1 p.m. If you would like to read, email caniosculturalcafe@gmail.com.

Various Sag Harbor locations. 631-725-4926, caniosculturalcafe.org/moby-dick-marathon

Strokes of Brilliance Exhibition

Thursday, June 6–Monday, June 10, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The genius found in any given painting comprises its countless brush strokes—big, swirling, feathered, light or nearly imperceptible. This exhibition features many artists who’ve mastered the stroke of the paintbrush and whose paintings evoke a time and place, or a state of mind. These skillful works are on view through Monday, June 24. Free admission.

RJD Gallery, 2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com

RJA Memorial Mighty Montauk Triathlon

Saturday, June 8, 7:30 a.m.

Celebrating its 31st anniversary this year, the Mighty Montauk Triathlon has long been considered the official East End season opener. The race consists of a 1-mile swim, 22 miles bike and 6.2 miles run through Montauk to benefit Phoenix House, Montauk Ambulance Squad, Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, St. Therese Youth Group and East Hampton PBA.

Corner of West Lake Drive, Star Island Road and North Fernwood Road, Montauk. mightymontauk.com

All Against Abuse

Saturday, June 8, 6:30 p.m.

The Retreat’s All Against Abuse gala features CNN news anchor and host Don Lemon as the emcee. The 20-year tradition of auctioning off original, hand-painted ceramic platters by well-known artists continues along with a night of amazing food and great fun. Film producer and philanthropist Regina K. Scully is the 2019 honoree. Tickets start at $500.

The Muses, 111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton. retreatgala.org

HIFF Now Showing Framing John DeLorean

Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Interweaving a treasure trove of archival footage with dramatic vignettes starring East Ender Alec Baldwin, Framing John DeLorean is a gripping look at a man who gambled everything in his pursuit of the American Dream. Discussion to follow with David Nugent, Alec Baldwin and directors Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce. Tickets are $25.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Blessing of the Fleet

Sunday, June 9, 5 p.m.

The Blessing of the Fleet is not only a memorial for local fishermen, deckhands and boat captains, but also a celebration of the summer fishing season. Boats continue out into Block Island Sound where they are met by the USCG and wreaths are cast into the sea to commemorate the lives of recently passed members of the fishing community. Free admission.

Town Road Pier, 1 Town Road, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com