American Heart Association’s 23rd Annual Hamptons Heart Ball in Photos

The American Heart Association held their 23rd annual Hamptons Heart Ball—Fire & Ice: Igniting Hope for Heart Health—on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Southampton Arts Center. Guests enjoyed dinner and dancing, a live and silent auction and an after party at the Southampton Social Club. Event co-chairs included Meredith Koslow Cohen and Jason S. Chinits. Humanitarians with Heart honorees were Toby and Larry Milstein. John M. Crean, M.D., F.A.C.C. and Mark Saporita, M.D., F.A.C.C. received the Distinguished Service Award.