    Ken Poliwoda, Barbara Poliwoda with AHA

    Event Co-Chair Meredith Koslow Cohen

    Don Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy, Mike Kennedy, Courtney Kennedy, Percy Brown

    Karen Curley, Jessica DeMaio

    Don Jayamaha, Dr. Sharmini Jayamaha

    Terry Thompson, Roy Gardner

    Aleksandra Kardwell, Randi Schatz

    American Heart Association Heart Ball Committee

    Steve McKenna, Sarah Haley

    Toby Milstein and Larry Milstein, Humanitarians with Heart Honorees

    Toby Milstein and Larry Milstein, Humanitarians with Heart Honorees

    Dr. Stephen Greenberg, Gail Greenberg

    Jean Shafiroff, Victor de Souza

    Jean Shafiroff, Ann Liguori

    Jason Lucas, Brittany Torres

    Karen Curley, Greg D’Elia

    Raphael Avigdor, Aleksandrina Penkova

    Master of Ceremonies Baruch Shemtov

    Master of Ceremonies Baruch Shemtov

    Open Your Heart Chairs Karen and John Acompora

    Fire and Ice theme, Ice on the dance floor

    Fire & Ice: Igniting Hope for Heart Health

    Karen Acompora gets ready to chose a raffle winner with Fire and Ice

    Raffle winner Jean Shafiroff with Fire and Ice

    AHA Barbara Poliwoda, Mark Massone

    Toby Milstein, Barbara Poliwoda, Larry Milstein

    American Heart Association’s 23rd Annual Hamptons Heart Ball in Photos

    Lenny Stucker July 9, 2019

    The American Heart Association held their 23rd annual Hamptons Heart Ball—Fire & Ice: Igniting Hope for Heart Health—on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Southampton Arts Center. Guests enjoyed dinner and dancing, a live and silent auction and an after party at the Southampton Social Club. Event co-chairs included Meredith Koslow Cohen and Jason S. Chinits. Humanitarians with Heart honorees were Toby and Larry Milstein. John M. Crean, M.D., F.A.C.C. and Mark Saporita, M.D., F.A.C.C. received the Distinguished Service Award.

