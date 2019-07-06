Hugh Jackman Sings Love Song to Deborra-Lee Furness at NYC Concert

The Hugh Jackman that we knew before Les Miserables, who played music-less tarot card killers and romantic comedy heartthrobs, is gone. The East Hampton homeowner has decidedly crossed over into the world of multihyphenates, renowned as both a singer and an actor. Jackman flexed his pipes once again last weekend, in concert at Madison Square Garden performing his one man show, “The Man. The Music. The Show.” But this time, he was singing with a special someone in mind.

His three-day stint of performances at the Garden was nowhere near as long as fellow Hamptonite Billy Joel‘s (who may as well set up a cot backstage at this point), but ended in a heartwarming rendition of Sinatra’s “All the Way” for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The song was the accompaniment to their first dance as a married couple, and followed a montage of photos of the happy couple. Jackman and Furness both hail from Australia and from show business, and have been married for 23 years. They are a novelty in Hollywood circles not only for their talent, but because they have managed to avoid the disproportionately high divorce statistics and drama that seem to plague life in the spotlight.

The pair married well before Jackman’s rise to stardom, tying the knot in 1996. Since then, the couple have been involved in a number of successful film and television projects, raised a family of two children, and fallen in love with the East End. Since the purchase of their East Hampton hideaway several years ago, Furness and Jackman have been working to transform the former artists retreat from beachy-beige to a modern and monochromatic. The yard is a weekender’s dream, featuring a sun-soaked patio, infinity pool, and a stilted-gazebo (read: treehouse for adults) from which water views are abundant and white linen curtains billow in the wind.