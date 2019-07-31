Videos

It’s MonTaco Season 2019! Dan’s Corona MonTaco Returns August 3

Get to Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina in Montauk any way you can on Saturday!

Meaghan Donahue July 31, 2019

Do whatever you have to do to get to Montauk this Saturday, August 3 for the third annual Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (hitchhiking not recommended).

Visit DansTasteofSummer.com/MonTaco for tickets and info. Must be 21+ to attend.

Dan’s Corona MonTaco is the ultimate East End fiesta as some of the most celebrated chefs from the Hamptons, North Fork and NYC spice up the night with their take on Mexican, Spanish and South American cuisine. Now in its third year, this tasting event features fresh culinary takes on such classics as enchiladas, mollete, burritos, tostadas, ceviche and, of course, tacos, plus endless margaritas, cerveza, top-shelf spirits and more, while guests eat, drink and dance the night away on the waterfront in Montauk!

