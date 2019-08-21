Hamptons Event Highlights: August 22–August 27, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, August 22–August 27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Papers Kite Fly

Saturday, August 24, 5:30–8 p.m.

The annual Dan’s Papers Kite Fly returns to the Hamptons for its 41st year! Families and kite-flying enthusiasts are invited to celebrate a beautiful summer evening at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack, where they’ll enjoy live music, face painting and, of course, dozens upon dozens of colorful kites flying overhead. Prizes will be awarded in 10 categories—Most Colorful, Highest Flying, Best Nautical, Most Homespun, Most Inspiring, Most Exotic, Most Beautiful, Most Nostalgic, Most “Hamptonsy” and a special prize for the kite that best captures the spirit of 60 Summers. Don’t forget to bring your own snacks, blanket, chairs and kite. Free admission.

Sagg Main Beach, 315 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack.

33rd Annual Quilt Show & Sale

August 22–August 27, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Water Mill Museum’s 33rd annual celebration of quilted artworks features a wide array of colorful patterns and themes in all sizes. All new and vintage pieces alike are hand-crafted and priced to sell. See the collection through September 8 (excluding Wednesdays). Admission is $5 for adults and includes a free quilt raffle ticket. Kids get in free.

Water Mill Museum, 41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmusem.org

College Behind Bars Film Preview

Friday, August 23, 4:30 p.m.

College Behind Bars, a four-part documentary series directed by filmmaker Lynn Novick, tells the story of a small group of incarcerated men and women struggling to earn college degrees and turn their lives around in the Bard Prison Initiative (BPI). The screening includes a panel discussion with Novick, BPI associate Dyjuan Tatro and BPI alumnus Sebastian Yoon.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Celebrity Autobiography

Friday, August 23, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Drama Desk Award–winning comedy show where celebrities act out the actual memoirs of fellow stars—word for hilarious word—hits Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater this weekend. The cast features Lewis Black, Chris Bauer, Susan Lucci, Alan Zweibel, Julia Macchio, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and a few surprises. Tickets are $40–$75.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The Box Art Auction

Saturday, August 24, 4:30 p.m.

Some 90 of the finest artists on the East End have once again created unique art boxes that will be auctioned off to benefit East End Hospice, an organization that provides care and comfort for terminally ill patients, their families and loved ones on the East End. The live auction with poet Lucas Hunt follows a reception and silent auction. Tickets are $75.

St. Luke’s Church, 18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-288-7080, eeh.org

Emma White in Concert

Saturday, August 24, 5 p.m.

Lauded as one of Rolling Stones’ 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know, White blends country storytelling with R&B influences and pop production to create a sound all her own. At this intimate showcase, you’ll hear songs from her critically acclaimed self-titled EP, her latest singles and all-new tracks from her upcoming EP. Free admission.

Southampton Social Club, 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Hampton Classic Opening Day

Sunday, August 25, 8 a.m.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show kicks off on Sunday with a bevy of equestrian competitions, including the annual leadline in the Grand Prix Ring at 9 a.m., where ponies parade their riders before the esteemed judge, Olympic gold medalist Joe Fargis. The opening day ceremony is at 2 p.m. and is followed by the $30,000 Jumper Challenge. See the full week’s schedule on page 60.

Hampton Classic Grounds, 240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. hamptonclassic.com