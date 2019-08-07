Hamptons Event Highlights: August 9–11, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, August 9–11, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

East Hampton Library’s Authors Night

Saturday, August 10, 5 p.m.

The most lavish literary event of the Hamptons summer is East Hampton Library’s Authors Night, a one-of-a-kind fundraiser to benefit the library and its many initiatives. Beginning in 2005 with a handful of dinners and a few hundred people in attendance, it now hosts 100 prestigious and up-and-coming authors and nearly 3,000 attendees each year. Meet celebrity writers—including Founding Honorary Chair Alec Baldwin, and the 2019 Honorary Co-Chairs Douglas Brinkley, Candace Bushnell, Robert A. Caro, Rosanne Cash, Bridget Moynihan and Dr. Ruth Westheimer—get books signed and celebrity writing in all its forms.

Tickets begin at $300 to attend the authors reception (5–7:30 p.m.) and one of the many fabulous dinner parties (beginning at 8 p.m.) hosted in homes across the Hamptons. Tickets are $100 for the reception only.

Authors Night Tent, 555 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-324-0222, authorsnight.org

Guild Hall Summer Gala

Friday, August 9, 5 p.m.

The radiant gala features an exclusive preview of the Ugo Rondinone: Sunny Days exhibition, followed by a Suffolk Symphonic Choir of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York concert, cocktails and dinner hosted by Brooke Shields, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Moore and others. Tickets are $1,500, young patrons $250.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Cocktails to Save the Bays

Friday, August 9, 6 p.m.

Join Kathy Ferguson, Mark Zurack and the wonderful people of Peconic Baykeeper for cocktails in honor of Kurt Wolfgruber. Proceeds help Peconic Baykeeper protect and restore Long Island’s drinkable, swimmable and fishable waters. Tickets are $250, juniors 30 and under $150. Tickets are very limited, so don’t hesitate to get yours.

Peconic Baykeeper, 167 Red Creek Road, Hampton Bays. 631-653-4804, peconicbaykeeper.org

Montauk to Block Island Paddle

Saturday, August 10, 6 a.m.

Seven paddling pairs raise $3,000 for Paddlers for Humanity to enter the 18-mile, six-hour open ocean Block Challenge, where they’ll relay from Montauk Point Lighthouse to Narragansett Inn. Check-in begins at 5:30 a.m., and launch is at 6 a.m. Participants may use kayaks, paddleboards, sculls and outrigger canoes. The donation deadline is Friday, August 9.

Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2,000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 917-834-3888, p4h.org

Revolutionary War Re-Enactment

August 10 & August 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Experience the Revolutionary War like never before as re-enactors bring history to life with American and British soldiers in period uniforms demonstrating infantry and cavalry drills. The Westhampton Beach Historical Society will also hold artillery demonstrations and skirmishes, crafts, field and camp music and open-fire cooking throughout the day. Free admission.

The Great Lawn, 35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org

Silent Disco Outdoor Dance Party

Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m.

Get your groove on to top hits from the ’70s, ’80s and today, without making a sound at this outrageous, outdoor silent dance party. DJs will spin, the headphone-wearing crowd will dance and the Thyme Truck and 230 Elm will provide refreshments to make sure everyone has the stamina to party all night long. In the event of rain, event will be moved inside. Free admission.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Discover Watermill Day 2019

Sunday, August 11, 3 p.m.

The Watermill Center’s 10 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds are opened to the public to freely experience site-specific installations and performances interspersed among outdoor sculptures and artifacts. Meet artists from more than 30 countries participating in The Watermill Center’s International Summer Program. Free admission.

The Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org