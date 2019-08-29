Must-See Hamptons Art Shows: Labor Day Weekend 2019

The Hamptons is famous for our legacy of art luminaries and continued dedication toward remaining a hub for creative brilliance. Visit one or more of these must-see exhibitions to take part in this tradition, viewing work by our greatest masters or those artists who may yet become one.

Ashawagh Hall

Alcon Art – Solo Show by Lianne Alcon

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

Sag Harbor painter Lianne Alcon creates expressive, often figurative images with a keen focus on the female form, combining femininity, dramatic emotions and libidinous themes. See her solo show at Ashawagh Hall in Springs for one weekend only, starting with a special opening reception this Saturday, August 31 from 4–8 p.m., followed by viewing hours on Sunday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m.–noon. Alcon’s work is also on view in a group show at Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor (41 Main Street) with East Hampton abstract painters Barbara Groot and Herbert August through September 5. Call Kramoris Gallery at 631-725-2499 or visit kramorisgallery.com.

Southampton Arts Center

National Geographic Photo Ark By Joel Sartore

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Animal photographer Joel Sartore spent over a decade capturing some 12,000 species from 40 countries on film, including the more than 100 photographs in this show, some of which depict animals unique to the East End ecosystem. In addition to being a joy to behold, the project seeks to raise awareness of biodiversity and the 26,000 species now facing potential extinction—at a time when these creatures are in more peril than ever. Enjoy the Photo Ark through September 8, and don’t forget to get your picture with a gorilla or tiger! Call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org.

Eric Firestone Gallery

Montauk Highway III: Postwar Abstraction in the Hamptons

4 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

Featuring pieces by 30 artists creating work in the Hamptons during the 1950s and 1960s, Montauk Highway III examines this fertile period when NYC abstract painters and sculptors would gather in South Fork towns and experiment further with their approaches, which were already redefining art around the world. Along with well-known names such as Willem de Kooning, Robert Motherwell, Alfonso Ossorio and Jim Dine, the show focuses on female artists and some of the less famous members of this important community of visionaries. See art on view by Paul Brach, Ernest Briggs, James Brooks, Peter Busa, Nicolas Carone, Elaine de Kooning, Jimmy Ernst, Perle Fine, Jane Freilicher, Sidney Geist, Joseph Glasco, Ibram Lassaw, Michael Lekakis, Seymour Lipton, Conrad Marca-Relli, Fred Mitchell, Joan Mitchell, Kyle Morris, Louise Nevelson, Costantino Nivola, Charlotte Park, Betty Parsons, Pat Passlof, Philip Pavia, Miriam Schapiro, Theodoros Stamos, Hedda Sterne, Jack Tworkov, Michael West and Manoucher Yektai. 631-604-2386, ericfirestonegallery.com.

Parrish Art Museum

Abstract Climates: Helen Frankenthaler in Provincetown

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

An abstract expressionist of the highest order, up there with de Kooning and Pollock, Helen Frankenthaler produced some significant work during her summers painting in Provincetown, an artistic enclave on the tip of Massachussetts’ Cape Cod. Beginning with work from the summer of 1950, this exhibition mostly follows the artist’s output from the late 1950s through 1971. On view through October 27, Abstract Climates highlights Frankenthaler’s exploration of the relationship between landscape and abstraction, delivering new insights into the major role her work played in the development of American abstract expressionism. Co-curated by Helen Frankenthaler Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Smith and Lise Motherwell—daughter of Frankenthaler’s husband, painter Robert Motherwell—the exhibition features some 30 paintings and works on paper, as well as ephemera from Frankenthaler’s life. 631-283-7006, parrishart.org.

Best Pizza & Dive Bar

Tickhampton, Art by Patrick Lane

2095 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

Those interested in seeing local art-world up-and-comers, before they end up in galleries and museums, need to look a bit father afield. Montauk skateboarder, filmmaker and artist Patrick Lane is presenting some truly unique mixed media assemblage and more on the walls of Best Pizza & Dive Bar in Amagansett. His Tickhampton pop-up exhibition and installation comes as a response to the state of Lane’s hometown, especially during the madness of summer. He’s boiled it down to a simple, tongue-in-cheek, manifesto: “The Tickhampton movement is a backlash to the exorbitance in the Hamptons that has crawled its way east into Montauk. Tickhampton celebrates the dichotomy between the sinister nature of ticks and one of the most decadent places in America. Everyone has a tick story.” It’s all pretty punk rock, and well worth the trip. Call 631-668-8378 or visit bestpizzadivebar.com.

Janet Lehr Fine Arts

Mym Tuma: Organic Abstraction

68 Park Place, East Hampton (Starbucks passage)

Extended through Labor Day weekend by popular demand, this aptly titled exhibition continues the organic minimalist’s study of natural forms, typically oceanic and coastal, and their structural and mathematical underpinnings. The sculptures, paintings and pastels filling Janet Lehr’s gallery still reflect the mentorship Tuma received from legendary art figure Georgia O’Keefe from 1964–1973. Especially of note, her “sculptured paintings” comprise layered hues over an undulating epoxy form displaying various colors in smooth, repetitive contours. The works draw attention to the simplicity of form and energy, and bring to mind O’Keefe’s sensual floral paintings. Call 631-324-3303 or visit janetlehrfinearts.com.

The Fireplace Project

Paradise with Lee Relvas & Andrew Brischler

851 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

This two-person show presents a delicious clash between Andrew Brischler’s very graphic and precise word works in graphite and colored pencil on paper, and Lee Relvas’s mind boggling wood sculptures that create forms using what could best be described as three-dimensional drawings using wood as the “line.” The artist’s hand emerges is most unexpected ways. 631-324-4666, thefireplaceproject.com.