North Fork Event Highlights: August 2–4, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 2–4, 2019.

EDITOR’S PICK

Measure for Measure

August 2–August 4, 7 p.m.

Northeast Stage presents the 2019 annual Shakespeare in the Park production, Measure for Measure, directed by Colin Palmer. Bring a blanket and picnic for the whole family to enjoy while watching this epic tale of justice, morality and mercy. An ASL interpreter will translate the show for the deaf and hard of hearing. Free admission.

Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport. northeaststage.org

Women on Water Exhibition

August 2–August 4, noon–5 p.m.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s current exhibition, Women on Water, is dripping with wow factor. See stunning works by local artists JoAnne Dumas, Katherine Liepe-Levinson, Winn Rea and Blair Seagram that draw inspiration from water—its movement, clarity, reflections, ripples and power. The show is on view through August 18. Free admission.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. alexferronegallery.com

Shorebird Migration Hike

Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m.

Go on an adventure to Cedar Beach, a well-known shorebird watching spot, with the North Fork Audubon Society. Take a relaxing two-hour hike and see how many different types of bird you can spot. Meet at The Red House at Inlet Pond County Park with comfortable walking shoes and plenty of water. A $4 donation is suggested to register.

The Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-275-3203, northforkaudubon.org

Shelter Island Historical Society House Tour

Saturday, August 3, 2 p.m.

The Shelter Island Historical Society hosts a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and sensitive historic restoration. All homes, both modern or historic, take advantage of the natural beauty and idyllic tranquility of Shelter Island. Tour participants will receive a map and brochure. Tickets are $50 in advance, and $55 on the day of the tour.

Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

Bug Light Lighthouse Cruise

Saturday, August 3, 4:30 p.m.

The insightful, two-hour narrated cruise includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light with a guided tour and a chance to ring the lighthouse bell. Be sure to arrive at East End Seaport Museum at least 30 minutes prior to departure. Tickets are $49; $44 for seniors and military; and $30 for children ages 3–12. Inclement weather cancels, so call ahead.

East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

North Fork Experience Bike Tour

Sunday, August 4, 10 a.m.

Enjoy an enriching bike tour experience from some of the most experienced guides on the North Fork. Ride in comfort on either a single or tandem bicycle visiting various vineyards, farms and shops along a beautiful 14-mile path. Delight in tastings, shopping and more in this one-of-a-kind experience. Registration begins at $158, with many a la carte features available.

East End Bike Tours, 13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com