Silent Disco Outdoor Dance Party at Southampton Arts Center in Photos

Quiet Events held a silent disco outdoor dance party on the west lawn at the Southampton Arts Center on Saturday, August 10, 2019. There was something for everyone, with DJs providing three channels for guests to dance to under the stars—Top 40 on the green channel, ’80s and ’90s on the blue channel and ’70s on the red channel. Check out a clip of the not-so-silent disco below.

Sadly, this ingenious, exhilarating event is only offered once a year, but there are so many other fantastic events hitting the Southampton Arts Center in the coming weeks—including outdoor movies, live music, puppet shows and plenty of stellar art on view.

Find out more at southamptonartscenter.org/events.