Julianne Moore Will Play a ‘Mothertrucker’ in Jill Soloway’s New Film

Montauker Julianne Moore will star in Transparent creator Jill Soloway‘s new film, Mothertrucker, based on an upcoming trucking memoir by essayist Amy Butcher, Variety reports. It’s an odd circumstance where the movie may come out before, or at the same time as, the book on which it’s based.

Butcher’s memoir, due for release by Amazon Publishing’s Little A Books in early 2022, recounts her friendship with Joy Mothertrucker, a 50-year-old female ice road trucker—supposedly the only one in America—who is also an Instagram celebrity. The author published her first book, Visiting Hours: A Memoir of Friendship and Murder, in 2015.

In addition to playing the lead role, Moore is producing Mothertrucker with her husband Bart Freundlich and Soloway. “I’m honored to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet,” Soloway said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Pam Abdy, Brad Weston, Natalie Williams and Bart Freundlich, and to bring Julianne Moore’s remarkable talent to the screen in the role of ‘Joy.’”

Moore’s next appearance on the big screen comes with another book adaptation,The Woman in the Window, based on AJ Finn’s bestselling novel of the same name. In it, Moore stars alongside Amy Adams and Gary Oldman as an agoraphobic woman living alone in NYC who begins spying on her new neighbors and witnesses a terrible act of violence. The Woman in the Window hits theaters on May 15, 2020.

Soloway’s Amazon Prime hit, Transparent, was put on hiatus after its star Jeffrey Tambor was accused of harassing two trans women on set, and a makeup artist not with the production, in November 2017, but the show will return for one final, feature-length musical episode, sans Tambor (whose Maura will die offscreen), this fall.