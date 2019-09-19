North Fork Event Highlights: September 20–September 22, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 20–September 22, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Land & Sea Gala and Maritime Festival

September 20–September 22, times vary

Support the East End Seaport Museum at the Land & Sea Gala on Friday, where you’ll find fresh seafood and libations from top North Fork restaurants and wineries. Gala tickets $150. Then, toast Greenport’s storied maritime heritage at the 30th annual Maritime Festival, featuring a parade, kayak races, coffee sack race, Irish step dancing and more.

East End Seaport Museum, Greenport Yacht & Shipbuilding Co. and other Greenport locations. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Friday, September 20, 8 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling band The Fabulous Thunderbirds has flown out of Austin, Texas to grace the Suffolk Theater stage. Known for pop-blues anthems “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap it Up,” the band’s distinctive and powerful sound mixes Texas blues and southern rock with harmonica-laced swamp blues and R&B. Tickets are $65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Climate Change: Tales from the Ocean

Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.

Much of what we know about our planet’s climate comes from the ocean. Meet with Stony Brook University associate professor David Black, a local researcher studying climate change, to learn how marine scientists use mud, corals and more to learn about ice ages, the greenhouse effect, climate change and other phenomena that have long affected the Earth.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Fall Tractor Pull and Harvest Show

September 21–September 22, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Witness large and small stationary operating (hit and miss) engine displays, tractor pulls, an old-timey belt-driven thresher display, Long Island’s only operating sawmill, a blacksmith shop and more at the Long Island Antique Power Association’s 2nd annual fall show. Admission is $10; veterans and children under 13 get in free. No registration necessary.

Long Island Antique Power Association, 5951 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-727-7943, liapa.com

Long Island Hop Festival

Saturday, September 21, 12:30 p.m.–4 p.m.

Back for its fourth year on the North Fork, the Long Island Hop Festival will introduce attendees to locally and nationally available hop-forward and hop-infused beer such as IPAs, DIPAs, NEIPAs, plus wet hop beers, seasonal flavors and more. All patrons, including designated drivers, must be 21 years of age. Admission is $45 in advance and $55 on event day.

Jamesport Farm Brewery, 5873 Sound Avenue, Northville. lifreshhopfestival.com

Slow Food East End Community Potluck

Sunday, September 22, 4 p.m.

Slow Food East End’s biggest potluck supper of the year offers a chance to meet potential new board members and learn more about the organization’s events, educational programs and goals. Bring a shareable appetizer, main course, side dish or dessert that’s made with local ingredients—plus dishes and utensils. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center, 99 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. slowfoodeastend.org