Paul McCartney Releases Two New Songs Ahead of Record Store Day Black Friday

Amagansett resident Paul McCartney has revealed two new songs ahead of the release of a special edition double A-side 7” vinyl record.

The songs “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry” are not included on any previous release of his latest album, Egypt Station. The vinyl is just in time for the holidays, releasing on November 29, Record Store Day’s Black Friday.

McCartney first debuted Egypt Station in September, 2018, and the album was a massive hit, prompting a deluxe Egypt Station—Explorer’s Edition this past May. McCartney also went on tour over the summer, but did not perform in the tri-state area.

Record Store Day, which began in 2008, is held twice a year—one in April, one on Black Friday—and celebrates independently owned record stores. Each year, artists release special vinyl recordings, and this year the lineup includes McCartney, Cardi B, Eric Clapton, Jenny Lewis, Lizzo, Todd Rundgren and others.

Hamptonites can celebrate Record Store Day at Innersleeve Records, located at 199 Main Street, Amagansett.