South O’ the Highway

Mark Consuelos Named one of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive

The star is one of PEOPLE's 2019 Men of the Year.

SOTH Team November 14, 2019

Congratulations are in order! East Ender Mark Consuelos has been named one of PEOPLE’s Men of the Year in its annual Sexist Man Alive issue.

The actor, who currently stars as the villainous but dashing Hiram Lodge on The CW’s Riverdale, posed for the special feature. Consuelos’s wife, Kelly Ripa, playfully bragged about the honor on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “There’s daddy,” she said. “Let’s see if he mentions the ol’ ball and chain.” Ripa read parts of the article to the audience, poking fun at his earnest answers to questions about what he looks for in a woman (a sense of humor) before declaring that she finds her hubby “sexy AF.”

Consuelos and Ripa have been married for 23 years and have three children—Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 16. They met on the set of the defunct soap opera All My Children, where they played lovers Mateo Santos and Hayley Vaughan.

Check out the funny Live clip above, and enjoy some Instagram shots of Consuelos being his sexy self below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Sexiest Man(s) alive year after year! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @people #sexiestmanalive

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Absolutely no baby oil used in tomorrow’s episode of #riverdale.. relax @kjapa @melton I got this one.. oh and #freearchie

A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on

