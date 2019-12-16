Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best South Fork Wine / Liquor Store

Not all wine shops and liquor stores are equal. There’s a difference between grabbing a quick bottle and finding a place with a seemingly endless selection of options, where one can consult with trusted owners or employees about which are right for your taste and budget.

Combining excellent offerings, for both wine and spirits, and an educated and friendly staff, these top South Fork wine and liquor stores have rightly earned their place among Dan’s Best of the Best.

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Wine / Liquor Store Winners

2019 Hall of Famer

Towne Cellars Wine & Liquor

460 County Road 111, Manorville

631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Platinum

Cork N’ Jug Wines & Liquors

254 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-0024

Gold

Churchill Wines & Spirits

2489 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0287

Silver

Bottle Hampton

850 County Road 39, Southampton

631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Bronze

Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors

63 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-283-2030, herbertandrist.com