Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best South Fork Wine / Liquor Store

Not all wine shops and liquor stores are equal. There’s a difference between grabbing a quick bottle and finding a place with a seemingly endless selection of options, where one can consult with trusted owners or employees about which are right for your taste and budget.

Combining excellent offerings, for both wine and spirits, and an educated and friendly staff, these top South Fork wine and liquor stores have rightly earned their place among Dan’s Best of the Best.

2019 Hall of Famer
Towne Cellars Wine & Liquor
460 County Road 111, Manorville
631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Platinum
Cork N’ Jug Wines & Liquors
254 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-0024

Gold
Churchill Wines & Spirits
2489 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-0287

Silver
Bottle Hampton
850 County Road 39, Southampton
631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Bronze
Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors
63 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-283-2030, herbertandrist.com

