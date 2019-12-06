Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best Dentists on the North Fork

It’s easy to discover your perfect smile when you’re dealing with the top dental professionals in the business. Don’t give your teeth over to just anyone—go with Dan’s Best of the Best winners for quality care you can count on, whether it’s a cleaning, a cavity or something more cosmetic. Your teeth deserve the very best.

These top North Fork dentists earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best. Why choose anyone else?

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

North Fork Dentist Winners

Platinum

Total Dental Care of Mattituck

7905 Main Road, Mattituck

631-886-4169, tdcmattituck.com

Gold

Shoreline Family Dentistry

6282 Route 25A, Wading River

631-929-6800, shorelinedentistry.net

Silver

North Fork Dental Associates

7555 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-9168, northforkdentalassociates.com

Bronze

Pure Dental

496 County Road 111 Building F, Manorville

631-246-4443, puredentalimplants.com