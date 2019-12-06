Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: Best Dentists on the North Fork

It’s easy to discover your perfect smile when you’re dealing with the top dental professionals in the business. Don’t give your teeth over to just anyone—go with Dan’s Best of the Best winners for quality care you can count on, whether it’s a cleaning, a cavity or something more cosmetic. Your teeth deserve the very best.
These top North Fork dentists earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best. Why choose anyone else?
See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
North Fork Dentist Winners
Platinum
Total Dental Care of Mattituck
7905 Main Road, Mattituck
631-886-4169, tdcmattituck.com
Gold
Shoreline Family Dentistry
6282 Route 25A, Wading River
631-929-6800, shorelinedentistry.net
Silver
North Fork Dental Associates
7555 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-9168, northforkdentalassociates.com
Bronze
Pure Dental
496 County Road 111 Building F, Manorville
631-246-4443, puredentalimplants.com