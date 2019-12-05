Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many North Fork Food & Drink categories!


BEST BAGELS
Platinum – Bean and Bagel Café
Gold – Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
Silver – East End Bagel
Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen
BEST BAKERY
Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Café
Gold – D’latte Café & Bakery
Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs
Bronze – Briermere Farms
BEST BBQ
Platinum – Wayside Market
Gold – Maple Tree BBQ
Silver – Spicy’s BBQ
Bronze – Commander Cody’s Seafood
BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR
Platinum – Polywoda Beverage
Gold – Thrifty Beverage
Silver – Riverhead Beverage
BEST BREWERY
Platinum – Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
Gold – Jamesport Farm Brewery
Silver – Eastern Front Brewing Co.
Bronze – Long Ireland Beer Company
BEST BURGERS
Platinum – First and South
Gold – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Silver – Love Lane Kitchen
Bronze – O’Mallys
BEST BUTCHER
Platinum – Wayside Market
Gold – The Butcher at Wading River Market
Silver – Stop & Shop
Bronze – Wells Farm
BEST CANDY STORE
Platinum – North Fork Chocolate Company
Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory
Silver – Love Lane Sweet Shop
Bronze – Sweet Indulgence – Greenport
BEST CHEESE SHOP
Platinum – Kate’s Cheese Co.
Gold – The Village Cheese Shop
Silver – Catapano Dairy Farm
Bronze – Goodale Farms
BEST CLAM/LOBSTER BAKE
Platinum – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s
Gold – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market
Silver – Southold Fish Market
Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.
BEST CLAM CHOWDER
Platinum – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria
Gold – Hallock’s Cider Mill
Silver – Noah’s
Bronze – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market
BEST COCKTAILS
Platinum – The Preston House & Hotel
Gold – Brix & Rye
Silver – The Frisky Oyster
Bronze – North Fork Taps & Corks
BEST COFFEE
Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.
Gold – Hamptons Coffee Co., Aquebogue
Silver – Crazy Beans
Bronze – D’Latte Café & Bakery
BEST COOKIES
Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café
Gold – D’Latte Café & Bakery
Silver – Wake and Bake Inc.
Bronze – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead
BEST CUPCAKES
Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café
Gold – Junda’s Bakery
Silver – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead
BEST DELI
Platinum – Ammirati’s of Love Lane
Gold – Fork & Anchor
Silver – Sterlington Deli
Bronze – Wendy’s Deli
BEST DESSERTS
Platinum – North Fork Table & Inn
Gold – Modern Snack Bar
Silver – North Fork Doughnut Co.
Bronze – Farm Country Kitchen
BEST FARM STAND
Platinum – Schmitt’s Farm Stand on Sound
Gold – Wowak Farms
Silver – Breeze Hill Farm and Preserve
Bronze Sylvester Manor Farmstand
BEST FARMERS MARKET
Platinum – Greenport Farmers Market
Gold – Riverhead Farmers Market
Silver – Port Jefferson Farmers Market
Bronze – Rocky Point Farmers Market
BEST FRENCH FRIES
Platinum – First and South
Gold – The North Fork Shack
Silver – Front Street Station
Bronze – American Beech
BEST FRIED CHICKEN
Platinum – American Beech
Gold – Ellen’s on Front
Silver – Main Road Biscuit Co.
Bronze – Wayside Market
BEST FROZEN YOGURT
Platinum – Flavors Dessert Café
Gold – Scoops & Grinds
Silver – Greenport Creamery
Bronze – Dari-land Ice Cream
BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP
Platinum – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market
Gold – About Food
Silver – D’latte Café & Bakery
Bronze – Vines & Branches
BEST GYRO
Platinum – Olive Branch Restaurant & Bar
Gold – Hellenic Snack Bar Restaurant
Silver – Wednesday’s Table
Bronze – Turkuaz Grill
BEST HEALTH FOOD
Platinum – Simply Sublime
Gold – The Market & Cafe
Silver – FIT-Foods
Bronze – Green Earth Natural Foods
BEST ICE CREAM
Platinum – Magic Fountain
Gold – Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe
Silver – North Fork Chocolate Company
Bronze – Greenport Creamery
BEST LOBSTER DINNER
Platinum – Claudio’s
Gold – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill
Silver – Southold Fish Market
Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.
BEST LOBSTER ROLL
Platinum – Love Lane Kitchen
Gold – Southold Fish Market
Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill
Bronze – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s
BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE
Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Gold – LiV Standard Edition Vodka
Silver – Twin Stills Moonshine
Bronze – Wölffer Pink Gin
BEST MARGARITA
Platinum – Lucharitos
Gold – The Frisky Oyster
Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill
Bronze – First and South
BEST PIZZA
Platinum – 1943 Pizza Bar
Gold – Pizza Rita
Silver – Michelangelo of Mattituck
Bronze – Grana Trattoria Antica
BEST RAW BAR
Platinum – The Frisky Oyster
Gold – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market
Silver – Claudio’s
Bronze – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria
BEST SEAFOOD SHOP
Platinum – Southold Fish Market
Gold – Braun Seafood Co.
Silver – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market
Bronze – Greenport Oyster Company
BEST STEAK
Platinum – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Gold – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport
Silver – Pace’s Dockside at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow Room
BEST SUSHI
Platinum – Stirling Sake
Gold – Tony’s Fusion North
Silver – Sakura Japanese Restaurant
Bronze – Haiku
BEST TACO
Platinum – Lucharitos
Gold – Mattitaco
Silver – The North Fork Shack
Bronze – Latin Fuzion Restaurant
BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE
Platinum – Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits
Gold – Greenport Wines and Spirits
Silver – Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors
Bronze – Showcase Wine and Liquor
BEST WINGS
Platinum – East on Main
Gold – Jerry & the Mermaid
Silver – First and South
Bronze – The Birchwood of Polish Town