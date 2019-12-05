Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many North Fork Food & Drink categories!

December 6, 2019 issue of Dan's Papers!

2019 Dan's Best of the Best winners

BEST BAGELS

Platinum – Bean and Bagel Café

Gold – Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Silver – East End Bagel

Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST BAKERY

Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Café

Gold – D’latte Café & Bakery

Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs

Bronze – Briermere Farms

BEST BBQ

Platinum – Wayside Market

Gold – Maple Tree BBQ

Silver – Spicy’s BBQ

Bronze – Commander Cody’s Seafood

BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR

Platinum – Polywoda Beverage

Gold – Thrifty Beverage

Silver – Riverhead Beverage

BEST BREWERY

Platinum – Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Gold – Jamesport Farm Brewery

Silver – Eastern Front Brewing Co.

Bronze – Long Ireland Beer Company

BEST BURGERS

Platinum – First and South

Gold – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – O’Mallys

BEST BUTCHER

Platinum – Wayside Market

Gold – The Butcher at Wading River Market

Silver – Stop & Shop

Bronze – Wells Farm

BEST CANDY STORE

Platinum – North Fork Chocolate Company

Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory

Silver – Love Lane Sweet Shop

Bronze – Sweet Indulgence – Greenport

BEST CHEESE SHOP

Platinum – Kate’s Cheese Co.

Gold – The Village Cheese Shop

Silver – Catapano Dairy Farm

Bronze – Goodale Farms

BEST CLAM/LOBSTER BAKE

Platinum – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s

Gold – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market

Silver – Southold Fish Market

Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.

BEST CLAM CHOWDER

Platinum – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Gold – Hallock’s Cider Mill

Silver – Noah’s

Bronze – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

BEST COCKTAILS

Platinum – The Preston House & Hotel

Gold – Brix & Rye

Silver – The Frisky Oyster

Bronze – North Fork Taps & Corks

BEST COFFEE

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – Hamptons Coffee Co., Aquebogue

Silver – Crazy Beans

Bronze – D’Latte Café & Bakery

BEST COOKIES

Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café

Gold – D’Latte Café & Bakery

Silver – Wake and Bake Inc.

Bronze – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead

BEST CUPCAKES

Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café

Gold – Junda’s Bakery

Silver – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead

BEST DELI

Platinum – Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Gold – Fork & Anchor

Silver – Sterlington Deli

Bronze – Wendy’s Deli

BEST DESSERTS

Platinum – North Fork Table & Inn

Gold – Modern Snack Bar

Silver – North Fork Doughnut Co.

Bronze – Farm Country Kitchen

BEST FARM STAND

Platinum – Schmitt’s Farm Stand on Sound

Gold – Wowak Farms

Silver – Breeze Hill Farm and Preserve

Bronze Sylvester Manor Farmstand

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Platinum – Greenport Farmers Market

Gold – Riverhead Farmers Market

Silver – Port Jefferson Farmers Market

Bronze – Rocky Point Farmers Market

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Platinum – First and South

Gold – The North Fork Shack

Silver – Front Street Station

Bronze – American Beech

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Platinum – American Beech

Gold – Ellen’s on Front

Silver – Main Road Biscuit Co.

Bronze – Wayside Market

BEST FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum – Flavors Dessert Café

Gold – Scoops & Grinds

Silver – Greenport Creamery

Bronze – Dari-land Ice Cream

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP

Platinum – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Gold – About Food

Silver – D’latte Café & Bakery

Bronze – Vines & Branches

BEST GYRO

Platinum – Olive Branch Restaurant & Bar

Gold – Hellenic Snack Bar Restaurant

Silver – Wednesday’s Table

Bronze – Turkuaz Grill

BEST HEALTH FOOD

Platinum – Simply Sublime

Gold – The Market & Cafe

Silver – FIT-Foods

Bronze – Green Earth Natural Foods

BEST ICE CREAM

Platinum – Magic Fountain

Gold – Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Silver – North Fork Chocolate Company

Bronze – Greenport Creamery

BEST LOBSTER DINNER

Platinum – Claudio’s

Gold – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Silver – Southold Fish Market

Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.

BEST LOBSTER ROLL

Platinum – Love Lane Kitchen

Gold – Southold Fish Market

Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Bronze – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s

BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE

Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Gold – LiV Standard Edition Vodka

Silver – Twin Stills Moonshine

Bronze – Wölffer Pink Gin

BEST MARGARITA

Platinum – Lucharitos

Gold – The Frisky Oyster

Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Bronze – First and South

BEST PIZZA

Platinum – 1943 Pizza Bar

Gold – Pizza Rita

Silver – Michelangelo of Mattituck

Bronze – Grana Trattoria Antica

BEST RAW BAR

Platinum – The Frisky Oyster

Gold – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

Silver – Claudio’s

Bronze – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

BEST SEAFOOD SHOP

Platinum – Southold Fish Market

Gold – Braun Seafood Co.

Silver – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market

Bronze – Greenport Oyster Company

BEST STEAK

Platinum – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Gold – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

Silver – Pace’s Dockside at Strong’s Water Club & Marina

Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow Room

BEST SUSHI

Platinum – Stirling Sake

Gold – Tony’s Fusion North

Silver – Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Bronze – Haiku

BEST TACO

Platinum – Lucharitos

Gold – Mattitaco

Silver – The North Fork Shack

Bronze – Latin Fuzion Restaurant

BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE

Platinum – Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits

Gold – Greenport Wines and Spirits

Silver – Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors

Bronze – Showcase Wine and Liquor

BEST WINGS

Platinum – East on Main

Gold – Jerry & the Mermaid

Silver – First and South

Bronze – The Birchwood of Polish Town