Give the Gift of East End Local Goodies for the Holidays

Do you have family or friends who don’t live on the East End but love the area and all it has to offer? Give them a little piece of the Hamptons or North Fork with these locally branded gifts this holiday season, from wine glasses to cookie jars and apparel from some of your favorite area businesses.

Tate’s Bake Shop

Tate’s Bake Shop has gone national, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still local at heart. Head to the Southampton bakery or website for cookie jars, coffee mugs, empty baskets and trays, golf-style tote bags and more. Head into the shop and put together your own gift basket. 43 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

The award-winning Sagaponack vineyard not only offers great wines, but fabulous gifts, as well. This year, Wölffer Estate Vineyard is offering shoppers “The Perfect Night In,” a set that includes a bottle of Fatalis Fatum 2017, Diosa Late Harvest Chardonnay 2017, pine-scented candles, a Wölffer Chocolate Bar and a pack of playing cards. You can also find Wölffer-branded glasses, both stemmed and stemless, and a rose gold wine key. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

The hotel and spa at the end of the world (or Long Island, at least) has lots of lovely merchandise to take home as a souvenir. Buy Gurney’s Montauk baseball caps (navy, white and charcoal), socks with surfboards on them, hoodies (navy and gray) and a blanket to keep you warm as you stargaze in Montauk on those cold winter nights. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Claudio’s Shirt Shack

This seasonal gift shop will be open for the 8th Annual Greenport Shellabration weekend, December 7 and 8. Pick up a Claudio’s shirt or sweatshirt during this fun event. Claudio’s Restaurant is a Greenport staple and recently appeared on an episode of ABC’s sci-fi thriller Emergence, so if you are looking for a gift for a fan of the show, head to the North Fork! 111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Hampton Coffee Company

Hampton Coffee Company, with locations throughout both the South Fork and North Fork, has gifts such as a Hampton Coffee Company logo beanie, a canvas tote bag, stainless travel mug, cold tumbler for your iced coffee needs, reusable cups and mugs. You can also find French press coffee makers and, of course, Hampton Coffee’s artisanal blends by the pound and in Keurig-style cups. hamptoncoffeecompany.com