Jay-Z Invests in Indonesian Coffee Chain Kopi Kenangan

East Hampton resident Jay-Z is expanding his business portfolio. The music mogul has reportedly invested in Kopi Kenangan, an Indonesian coffee chain founded in 2017 that strives to bridge the gap between lower-end instant coffee and high-end espresso beverages.

Jay-Z, along with wife and music icon Beyoncé, are known to spread their wealth around. They have raised $6 million for cancer research and treatment, fought for people unjustly locked behind bars and helped raise money to end extreme poverty. Also in 2019, he was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for his 2001 album The Blueprint.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has also invested in the growing company.