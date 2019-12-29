Hamptons Celebrity Year in Review: East Hampton’s Beyoncé

As 2019 comes to a close, we’re looking back on our favorite East End celebrity news from throughout the year.

East Hamptonite music mega-star Beyoncé had a year full of achievements and awards.

Beyoncé Album Lemonade Named AP Album of the Decade (December 14): Beyoncé’s critically lauded album Lemonade, released in 2016, was named the Associated Press’ album of the decade. It topped Billboard charts, featured five singles and won two Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé Named Executive of the Year by Billboard (October 18): Billboard’s third annual R&B Hip-Hop Players issue gave the talented performer, along with Parkwood Entertainment COO Steve Pamon, the Executive of the Year Award. Beyoncé told Billboard of her working relationship with Pamon, “we share a similar philosophy about business….You don’t have to be an assh— to get things done. It was important that I found someone with good character as a human being with values whom I could truly trust, and someone who understands that my priority is always creative and art over commerce.”

Beyoncé Releases Homecoming Concert Film on Netflix (April 19): The music mega-star released her Netflix concert film Homecoming, as well as an album of the same name featuring live tracks of her 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance. Watch the trailer above. The film chronicles Beyoncé’s experience at last year’s Coachella, which was historic for being the first time a black woman headlined the iconic music festival. Directed by Beyoncé herself, the film got rave reviews.

