Grab a Slice of National Pie Day at Our Best of the Best Bakeries

Chances are you’ve heard the phrase “as American as apple pie” more times than you can count, so it should come as no surprise that the country celebrates National Pie Day every year on January 23. This special day was created by the American Pie Council to give the masses an excuse to enjoy and share the ideal “just because” indulgence.

With so many interesting flavors available on the East End—including wild blueberry crumb, mince, chocolate pudding, lemon meringue, key lime, apple cranberry, coconut custard, cherry cream, peach and many others—why not celebrate the holiday by trying something new at one of the 2019 Best of the Best Bakeries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork? Pick up a pie for the office, the friend group and the family, or grab a fork and dig in solo!

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Citarella

Locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton

citarella.com

Gold

Beach Bakery & Grand Café

112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-6552, beachbakerycafe.com

Silver

Krieg’s Bakery

39 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-6524, kriegsbakeryhb.com

Bronze

Carissa’s The Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

631-604-5911, carissasthebakery.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

The Blue Duck Bakery Café

56275 Route 25, Southold

631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Gold

D’Latte Café & Bakery

218 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6738, facebook.com/dlattebakery

Silver

Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs

1612 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-4999, facebook.com/jundas-pastry-crust-and-crumbs

Bronze

Briermere Farms (reopens in the spring)

4414 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-722-3931, briermere.com