Grab a Slice of National Pie Day at Our Best of the Best Bakeries

Chances are you’ve heard the phrase “as American as apple pie” more times than you can count, so it should come as no surprise that the country celebrates National Pie Day every year on January 23. This special day was created by the American Pie Council to give the masses an excuse to enjoy and share the ideal “just because” indulgence.
With so many interesting flavors available on the East End—including wild blueberry crumb, mince, chocolate pudding, lemon meringue, key lime, apple cranberry, coconut custard, cherry cream, peach and many others—why not celebrate the holiday by trying something new at one of the 2019 Best of the Best Bakeries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork? Pick up a pie for the office, the friend group and the family, or grab a fork and dig in solo!
Find more Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com—including Best Ice Cream in the Hamptons and on the North Fork—and don’t forget to check out all our 2019 winners.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Citarella
Locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton
citarella.com
Gold
Beach Bakery & Grand Café
112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-288-6552, beachbakerycafe.com
Silver
Krieg’s Bakery
39 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-6524, kriegsbakeryhb.com
Bronze
Carissa’s The Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-604-5911, carissasthebakery.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
The Blue Duck Bakery Café
56275 Route 25, Southold
631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com
Gold
D’Latte Café & Bakery
218 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6738, facebook.com/dlattebakery
Silver
Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs
1612 Main Road, Jamesport
631-722-4999, facebook.com/jundas-pastry-crust-and-crumbs
Bronze
Briermere Farms (reopens in the spring)
4414 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
631-722-3931, briermere.com