North Fork Event Highlights: January 23–26, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January January 23–26, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Joan Osborne in Concert

Friday, January 24, 8 p.m.

Suffolk Theater favorite Joan Osborne returns to blow the roof off the historic venue once again. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter is best known for her hits “What If God Was One of Us” and “Right Hand Man,” and for singing with The Grateful Dead and The Funk Brothers. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $50–$65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Urban/Suburban by Neil Scholl

January 23–25, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Long Island photographer Neil Scholl’s work focuses on street and documentary photography and has been widely exhibited at galleries across the East End. This newly curated exhibit by Scholl contrasts his street photography of New York City and the North Fork, and will remain on view in the Gish Gallery through February 29. Admission is free.

Suffolk County Historical Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

A Winter Walk Through the Woods

Sunday, January 26, 11 a.m.

The Group for the East End will walk along the trails of the Downs Farm Preserve, exploring the forest ecosystem during the winter season. Using whatever evidence is available—bark, fallen leaves, buds, nuts, etc.—participants will identify the common plants and search for animals. For reservations and more info, contact Steve Biasetti at sbiasetti@eastendenvironment.org.

Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-6450 ext.205, groupfortheeastend.org

North Fork Chili Cook-Off

Sunday, January 26, Noon

North Fork restaurants compete to win the hearts (and votes) of the judges’ panel and guests with their zesty chili recipes. The Judges’ Choice—selected by chefs Stephan Bogardus, Cheryl Stair, Lauren Lombardi and Scott Bollman—and the People’s Choice awards will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Tickets to the tasting are $20 and can be purchased online.

Greenport Harbor Brewery, 42155 Main Road, Peconic. 3rdannualnofochilicookoff.eventbrite.com

Long Ireland Pintwood Derby

Sunday, January 26, 1:30 p.m.

Dust off your old pinewood car or build an all-new one (kits available), then get ready to race for prizes and bragging rights! The event follows traditional derby rules and will be run on an official track. Online registration is required and costs $20, and no one under 21 will be allowed to enter. Non-racers are welcome to cheer on competitors, munch on Mattitaco bites and drink a Long Ireland beer or two.

Long Ireland Beer Company, 817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. lipintwoodderby.com