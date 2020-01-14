PBMC Corey Critical Care Pavilion & Kanas Regional Heart Center Opening

    PBMC Deputy Executive Director Amy Loeb

    Barbara Lassen
    PBMC Deputy Executive Director Amy Loeb

    PBMC Board Vice Chair J. Gordon Huszagh

    Barbara Lassen
    PBMC Board Vice Chair J. Gordon Huszagh

    Northwell Health President & CEO Michael Dowling

    Barbara Lassen
    Northwell Health President & CEO Michael Dowling

    PBMC President & CEO Andrew J. Mitchell

    Barbara Lassen
    PBMC President & CEO Andrew J. Mitchell

    PBMC President & CEO Andrew J. Mitchell

    Barbara Lassen
    PBMC President & CEO Andrew J. Mitchell

    Rev. Charles A. Cloverdale, Pandit Narain

    Barbara Lassen
    Rev. Charles A. Cloverdale, Pandit Narain

    Pandit Narain, Imaam Amin ur Rahman, Rabbi Michael Rascoe

    Barbara Lassen
    Pandit Narain, Imaam Amin ur Rahman, Rabbi Michael Rascoe

    Sister Margaret Smyth, Pastor George Summers

    Barbara Lassen
    Sister Margaret Smyth, Pastor George Summers

    Rev. Charles A. Cloverdale, Pandit Narain, Imaam Amin ur Rahman, Rabbi Michael Rascoe, Sister Margaret Smyth, Pastor George Summers

    Barbara Lassen
    Rev. Charles A. Cloverdale, Pandit Narain, Imaam Amin ur Rahman, Rabbi Michael Rascoe, Sister Margaret Smyth, Pastor George Summers

    Claire Bean of Claire Bean Events

    Barbara Lassen
    Claire Bean of Claire Bean Events

    Northwell Health President & CEO Michael Dowling, PBMC Deputy Executive Director Amy Loeb, PBMC President & CEO Andrew J. Mitchell

    Barbara Lassen
    Northwell Health President & CEO Michael Dowling, PBMC Deputy Executive Director Amy Loeb, PBMC President & CEO Andrew J. Mitchell

    The ribbon cutting ceremony

    Barbara Lassen
    The ribbon cutting ceremony

    The ribbon cutting ceremony

    Barbara Lassen
    The ribbon cutting ceremony

    Emilie Roy, Michael Corey, Elaine and John Kanas with family members and members of Northwell Health and PBMC

    Barbara Lassen
    Emilie Roy, Michael Corey, Elaine and John Kanas with family members and members of Northwell Health and PBMC

    Emilie Roy and Michael Corey

    Barbara Lassen
    Emilie Roy and Michael Corey

    Elaine and John Kanas

    Barbara Lassen
    Elaine and John Kanas

    PBMC Cardiology Chair Dr. Stanley Katz, Dr. Raj Patel, Bob Ward

    Barbara Lassen
    PBMC Cardiology Chair Dr. Stanley Katz, Dr. Raj Patel, Bob Ward

    PBMC Cardiology Chair Dr. Stanley Katzwith the CAT Team at Kanas Regional Heart Center

    Barbara Lassen
    PBMC Cardiology Chair Dr. Stanley Katzwith the CAT Team at Kanas Regional Heart Center

    Paul Furbeck and Darrien Garay

    Barbara Lassen
    Paul Furbeck and Darrien Garay

    Physician Assistant John Guerra, Dr. Andrew Persits, Cardiovascular Technician Marce Bush

    Barbara Lassen
    Physician Assistant John Guerra, Dr. Andrew Persits, Cardiovascular Technician Marce Bush

    Cardiac Services Nurse Team

    Barbara Lassen
    Cardiac Services Nurse Team

    Chief Nursing Officer Christine Kippley, Doreen Cobis, Joanna Classen

    Barbara Lassen
    Chief Nursing Officer Christine Kippley, Doreen Cobis, Joanna Classen

    Kristin Naughton, Barbara Domaleski, June Linn

    Barbara Lassen
    Kristin Naughton, Barbara Domaleski, June Linn

    Jane Talmage, Nat Talmage

    Barbara Lassen
    Jane Talmage, Nat Talmage

    The Donor Wall

    Barbara Lassen
    The Donor Wall
    Photo Galleries

    PBMC Corey Critical Care Pavilion & Kanas Regional Heart Center Opening

    Barbara Lassen January 14, 2020

    Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) dedicated the Corey Critical Care Pavilion and Kanas Regional Heart Center, a $67.8 million facility that fulfills Northwell Health’s promise to East End residents to provide a wider breadth of life-saving services, on Friday, January 10, 2020. A guided tour of the beautiful, state-of-the-art facility was conducted after the ceremony.

    To learn more about PBMC, visit pbmchealth.org.

    Facebook Comments

    Related Articles

    Simon Kirke with Nancy Atlas Project
    January 7, 2020
    202

    Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas and Simon Kirke in Photos

    Joe and Kenna Brandt
    December 11, 2019
    659

    Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s 10th Anniversary Lighting of the Vines

    Frisky Oyster assistant chef prepping dishes at Dan's Holidays in the Vines
    December 4, 2019
    576

    Dan’s Holidays in the Vines Photo Gallery

    Lenny Lepiz, Jonathan Lizano, Cynthia Winenga, Lucy Caracappa
    November 19, 2019
    1,311

    Southampton Hospital’s Girls Night Out 2019 at Gurney’s Montauk Photos