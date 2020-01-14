PBMC Corey Critical Care Pavilion & Kanas Regional Heart Center Opening

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) dedicated the Corey Critical Care Pavilion and Kanas Regional Heart Center, a $67.8 million facility that fulfills Northwell Health’s promise to East End residents to provide a wider breadth of life-saving services, on Friday, January 10, 2020. A guided tour of the beautiful, state-of-the-art facility was conducted after the ceremony.

