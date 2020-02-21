East End Kids Event Highlights: February 22–24, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, February 22–24, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Science Saturday Workshop: Dino Detective

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m.

Students will interpret data and formulate hypotheses by comparing dinosaur nest eggs, teeth, gait and footprints. Each student will make a fossil project to take home. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Rip it Up! Art with the Pollock-Krasner House

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m.

Discover how famous artists Jackson Pollock and his wife Lee Krasner expressed their feelings with bold abstract art. Inspired by Krasner, students in grades K–6 can get their feelings out by creating a colorful abstract collage through ripping, cutting, dripping paint and more. This event is free, but registration is required.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Creatures of the Night

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m.

The Quogue Wildlife Refuge is bringing in live nocturnal animals to the library for kids to learn about. Animals may include an owl, opossum, snakes, insects or a chinchilla. Learn about their physical adaptations, diets, habitats and more. This event is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Quogue Library Kids: Nature Printmaking

Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m.

Children ages 7 and up are invited to enjoy nature printmaking with environmental artist and educator Tony Valderrama. Participants will create one-of-a-kind nature artwork while learning the basics of mono-printing techniques. This event is free, but registration is required.

Quogue Firehouse, 117 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-4224 ext.101, quoguelibrary.org

Monday Night Youth Court

Monday, February 24, 6 p.m.

Southampton Town’s Youth Court is a great way to earn community service credits and build your college resume. High school students living in Southampton Town work together to hold real trials for juvenile offenders, where all the facts of the case are heard, and the jury decides on a sentence for the offender. Free admission

Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau