Hamptons Event Highlights: February 20–26, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, February 20–26, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Birding with Frank: Winter Sea Ducks

Saturday, February 22, 9 a.m.

Thousands of scoters, loons, eiders and many other arctic avians visit East End inshore waters off Montauk Point each winter to feed on the vegetation and invertebrates that live on the ocean floor. The group will scan the ocean surface and attempt to spot and identify as many as possible. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide. Registration is $10.

Montauk Point, Register for Montauk address. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Claude’s Gallery Opening

Thursday, February 20, 5–7 p.m.

Help Southampton Village welcome its newest art gallery with an opening cocktail reception. Claude’s Gallery, located at Southampton Inn, makes its debut featuring art by Candice CMC, Ceravolo, Charles Ford and Robin Morris. The reception includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and music by pianist Betsy Hirsch. RSVP via events@southamptoninn.com.

Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Kitchen Table Conversations

Saturday, February 22, 10:30 a.m.

Participants will learn about the East End food system, from farm to consumer, and the challenges it presents, and will gain an understanding of how East End Food Institute works with local farms and tackles supply chain problems. The group will taste a seasonal specialty and participate in a hands-on activity. Reservations are $5.

East End Food Institute, 39 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton. 631-537-9735, eastendfood.org

Film & Performance: 4 Little Girls

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m.

This narrative film by Kerri Edge infuses history, contemporary dance choreographed to spoken word and ’60s protest songs to recant the horrific story of the four young black girls who were murdered by a Ku Klux Klan bomb in 1963. The live dance performance features Edge School of the Arts students and tap dancer Omar Edwards. Tickets are $12.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Author Event: Sybille van Kempen

Wednesday, February 26, 12:30 p.m.

Meet Sybille van Kempen, owner of Loaves & Fishes and co-author of The Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant Look + Cook Book, released in celebration of the eatery’s 25th anniversary. Van Kempen will discuss the years working alongside her mother, Anna Pump, and will bring a light lunch for sharing and cookbooks for signing. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org