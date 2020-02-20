North Fork Event Highlights: February 21–22, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, February 21–22, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Covers Reception & Talk

Friday, February 21, 6 p.m.

Celebrate three decades of showcasing East End artists on the cover of Dan’s Papers at a reception for the Reboli Center for Art and History’s Dan’s Covers exhibition. The Third Friday program includes a brief talk with Dan’s Hamptons Media President and Editorial Director Eric Feil about the history of Dan’s Papers and its long tradition of celebrating local artists, and a chance to meet some of the 12 cover artists on view—Casey Chalem Anderson, Marc Dalessio, Keith Mantell, Lynn Mara, Lynn Matsuoka, Mickey Paraskevas, Doug Reina, Gia Schifano, Mike Stanko, Ty Stroudsburg Charles Wildbank, Daniel Pollera and the late Joseph Reboli. The event is free and open to the public. The show remains on view through April 26.

Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-7707, rebolicenter.org

Wire and Wood: A Collection of Windswept Trees Reception

Friday, February 21, 6–8 p.m.

Meet artist Gail Neuman at the opening reception for her new exhibition. Plus, sample tasty bites by Chef Greg Ling and enjoy Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s newest brews on tap. The exhibit remains on view through the end of March.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Power to the Pollinators Lecture

Friday, February 21, 6:30 p.m

Join veteran beekeeper Laura Klahre of Blossom Meadow Farm for a discussion about the pollinators that are most advantageous for higher yields of well-rounded produce, innovations at her farm and specific actions you can take to put more food on your table and support bee populations.

Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-298-8880, nfec1.org

Joan Osborne in Concert

Friday, February 21, 8 p.m.

Suffolk Theater favorite Joan Osborne, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter known for hits “What If God Was One of Us” and “Right Hand Man” and for singing with The Grateful Dead and The Funk Brothers, returns to blow the roof off the historic venue once again. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $50–$65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Riverhead Winter Farmers Market

Saturday, February 22, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Satiate your craving for local goods at Riverhead’s indoor farmers market, which runs every Saturday through the end of April. Shop for produce, dairy, spirits, sundries and wares from the East End and greater Long Island.

Riverhead Farmers Market, 54 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-632-5129, eastendfood.org