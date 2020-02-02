Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Talk Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan sat down with Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who will perform at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Sunday, February 2.

Lopez and Shakira were coy when asked about the content of the hugely anticipated performance. “Here’s what I’ll say—we accomplished what we set out to do, and for that we’re really excited for everybody to see it,” Lopez told Strahan.

Each star has six minutes to perform. Lopez and Shakira hinted that they will collaborate during the show, but would not elaborate on how.

Lopez did note that the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his daughter seven others, would be remembered at the halftime show, saying, “I think it’s affecting everybody so much because it reminds us how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every single moment.”

Lopez said in October, “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl. And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

The performance marks the first time two Latinas will lead the Super Bowl halftime show.

Watch Super Bowl LIV on Fox Sunday, February 2.