Oscars 2020 Preview: Scarlett Johansson, ‘Hustlers’ Snub and More

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony airs tonight Sunday, February 9, and there are, as always, East Enders up for Oscars. Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson is up for two nominations—Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit and Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story. Several nominated films were featured in last year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, including Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

We can’t mention the Oscars in 2020 without addressing the, uh, white elephant in the room. There’s a distinct lack of people of color nominated this year, as well as no female nominees for the Director category. Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for playing the title role in Harriet, is the only woman of color nominated in an acting category this year. Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, received a Golden Globe nomination for Supporting Actress in Hustlers, but didn’t make the nominations list for the Oscars. This is disappointing, especially considering how strong her work was in that film.

As for the Director category, we’re not surprised, just look at history—the late East Ender Nora Ephron was nominated three times for Best Original Screenplay, including Sleepless in Seattle, which she also directed. But Ephron, who directed eight films over the course of her career, never received a Director nomination.

Best of luck to all the nominees. Check DansPapers.com next week for updates on who won!