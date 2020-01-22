Martha Stewart’s Latest Book Brings ‘Order to Your Life’

East Hampton’s favorite domestic diva, Martha Stewart, has released a new book. Martha Stewart’s Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines offers hundreds of tips to help get readers’ lives in order. The guide includes DIY projects, product recommendations and more.

From the publisher: “The ultimate guide to getting your life in order—with hundreds of practical and empowering ideas, projects, and tips—from America’s most trusted lifestyle authority. Trust Martha to help you master all things organizing—sorting, purging, tidying, and simplifying your life—with smart solutions and inspiration. Here, she offers her best guidance, methods, and DIY projects for organizing in and around your home. Topics include room-by-room strategies (how to sort office paperwork, when to purge the garage or attic), seasonal advice (when to swap out bedding and clothing, how to put away holiday decorations), and day-by-day or week-by-week plans for projects such as de-cluttering, house cleaning, creating a filing system, overhauling the closet, and more. Martha’s indispensable expertise walks you through goal-setting, principles of organizing, useful supplies, and creating systems for ongoing success. A look into Martha’s own personal calendars offers a template for scheduling essential tasks. Last, plenty of strategies, how-tos, timelines, and checklists will help you stay organized all year long.”

Stewart has written dozens of books over the years. This, of course, is just one of the many irons in the fire Stewart currently has, from a wine partnership to a line of CBD products.