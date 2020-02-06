North Fork Event Highlights: February 8–9, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, February 8–9, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Saturday, February 8, 8 p.m.

Known for such hits as “We’re Havin’ a Party” and “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes return to Suffolk Theater for another rockin’ show. Widely considered the godfather of the New Jersey sound, Johnny’s name is proudly displayed in the NJ Hall of Fame. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Farm to Table: Winter Soups and Stews

Saturday, February 8, 9:30 a.m.

Join Hallockville community gardener and home cook Susan Babkes for a hands-on cooking class. Using all local ingredients, students will prepare three cozy winter soups: Tuscan Kale, Carrot-Ginger and Turkey-Sweet Potato Chili. Equipment, recipes and ingredients are provided, but participants bring your own knife and an apron. There will also be a surprise raffle! Admission is $35.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Great Backyard Bird Count Intro

Sunday, February 9, 2:30–5 p.m.

The North Fork Audubon Society presents an introduction to the Great Backyard Bird Count, a week-long global event beginning February 14 that encourages bird watchers of all ages to count their local species to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. A screening of the first episode of The Life of Birds follows the intro. Admission is free.

Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First Street, Greenport. gbbc.birdcount.org

Wine 101

Saturday, February 8, 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon at Sannino Vineyard, learning about your favorite wines through education and a hands-on approach. A certified sommelier will inform students about grape varieties, tasting techniques and the winemaking process. Registration is $50.

Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Valentine’s Paint & Sip

Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m.

Join Maggie with Wine of a Kind for a special Paint & Sip session, where you’ll have fun painting a set of two wine glasses with your very own Valentine’s Day theme, while sipping on Pindar wine. All materials are provided. Check-in time is 12:45 p.m. Registration is $40, and space is limited.

Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net